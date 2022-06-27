EUGENE, Ore. — Tamara Clark, who starred at High Point Central and the University of Alabama, earned a spot on the U.S. team in the upcoming World Athletics Championships with a second-place finish Sunday in the women’s 200-meter dash at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
The top three finishers in most events in the U.S. championship qualify for the World Championships if they meet a qualifying standard. The World meet is scheduled July 15-24 at Hayward Field.
Clark ran a personal-best 21.92 seconds, well below the standard for the 200, as she narrowly lost to Abby Steiner of Kentucky. Clark reached the finals by finishing third in her first-round heat and winning her semifinal in 22.05.
Clark also finished fifth in the women’s 100 at 10.82 seconds.
Sydney Horn of High Point University tied for 11th out of 18 participants in the women’s pole vault. Horn clearned 4.35 meters, about 18 inches below the 4.82 posted by winner Sandi Morris.
HPU coach Scott Houston finished 12th in the men’s pole vault.
NC FUSION MAKES RUN IN ECNL PLAYOFFS
REDMOND, Wash. – The NC Fusion U16 girls soccer team reached the round of 16 during the ECNL playoffs held over the last week in Redmond, Washington.
The Fusion – featuring area players Ava Vaughan from High Point Central and Ellie Garrison from Wheatmore – qualified based on their 2021-22 standings.
They went 2-0-1 – beating SUSA FC 3-0 and Ohio Elite Soccer Academy 4-3 and tying Slammer FC 2-2 – to reach the round of 16 before falling 5-0 against SLSG Navy on Monday morning.
They are the first NC Fusion girls ECNL team to reach the knockout stage.
HITOMS FINISH FIRST HALF STRONG
LEXINGTON, S.C. – The HiToms scored seven runs in the eighth inning to rally past the host Lexington County Blowfish 9-8 in their Coastal Plain League baseball first-half finale Saturday.
Justin Johnson had a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (12-12). JD Srorez added a hit and two RBIs, while Eric Grintz had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI.
Brandon Rogers got the win in relief, striking out two while giving up one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Tristan Snyder got the save, striking out one while allowing two hits and no walks in two shutout innings.
The HiToms, after losing the opening game, bounced back to beat the Forest City Owls 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader late Friday at Finch Field.
Mitch Smith, who tripled, and Joe Delaney, who doubled, had two hits each for High Point-Thomasville, which scored five in the third to lead 5-3. Turner Grau added a double and an RBI.
Stephen Still got the win, striking out four while giving up three runs on six hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings. Ethan Snyder got the save with one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four in three innings.
HUSHPUPPIES TRIUMPH
MARION, N.C. — The High Point Hushpuppies topped the Marion Swamp Foxes 5-2 in an Old North State League game on Friday at Big League Camp.
The Hushpuppies improved to 12-4. They played at Swepsonville on Monday and travel to Lexington Tuesday.
POST 87 BEATS FOOTHILLS
THOMASVILLE – The Post 87 HiToms beat Foothills 8-6 in American Legion baseball Saturday at Finch Field.
High Point improved to 10-6 overall and 3-3 in the Area III North.
