EUGENE, Ore. — Tamara Clark, who was a standout at High Point Central High School, finished sixth in the women’s 200 meters World Championship final late Thursday night in Hayward Field.
Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, the favorite, dominated from shortly after the start and ran away in winning the gold medal. She was clocked in 21.45 seconds, which is the second-fastest time.
Jackson led a 1-2 Jamaican finish. Her teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, won the 100 meters and took silver by edging defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain. Fraser-Price was timed at 21.81 and Asher-Smith took bronze at 22.02.
Clark battled Aminatou Senyi of Niger and U.S. champ Abby Steiner for fourth place. Senyi was timed at 22.12, Steiner at 22.26 and Clark finished in 22.32, which was off the pace of her semi-final winning 21.96.
NEWTONS CLAIM FATHER-SON TOURNEY
PINEHURST — Winning a modified alternate-shot tournament is harder than your average tournament because it requires both players to play well. Scott and Grady Newton of Wallburg have mastered this format, winning the Carolinas Father-Son Championship for the second consecutive year.
“The game plan was for me to hit good drives and my dad to hit good irons,” Grady Newton said. “Then have myself attempt to hit putts.”
Similar to the 2021 championship, the Newtons won in a playoff. Their opponents this year were Greg and Brandon Einstein of Clemmons.
The playoff was contested on the par-5 18th hole. After dueling pars on the first playoff hole, the Newtons birdied No. 18 the next go around to win the championship. Scott drained the championship-winning putt, a tricky uphill 12-footer.
“The putt was a lot longer than what I wanted for birdie,” Scott Newton said. “Grady read it right, left lip, and I hit it solid then it snuck in on the right side.”
The Newtons finished at 4-under-par 68 and birdied two of the last three holes to make the playoff. They made an eagle in gaining momentum going into their second nine holes, which was the front 9.
HUSHPUPPIES FINISH REGULAR SEASON
The High Point Hushpuppies lost 2-1 at the Mecklenburg Muscadines in Old North State League action Thursday. High Point drops to 19-8.
WYNDHAM ADDS THREE
GREENSBORO — Former winners Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker are among the latest additions to the field for the Wyndham Championship scheduled Aug. 4-7 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Simpson, who is just 115th in FedEx Cup points this season, won in 2011 and has finished in the top-seven in his last five Sedgefield starts. Snedeker is a two-time Wyndham winner, the first in 2007 and the second in 2018 sparked by a round of 59.
Other recent commitments include East Carolina alumnus Harold Varner III, Tommy Fleetwood and Rafa Cabrera Bello
HITOMS FALL TO TOBS
WILSON — The HiToms lost 4-2 against the Wilson Tobs in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday at Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
Josh Jones had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (20-20 overall, 8-8 second half) — tied with Macon for the CPL West’s second-best overall record, which would determine the wild-card berth should Savannah win the division.
Bo Rusher added a pair of hits, including a double, while Eric Grintz also had a double as the HiToms, who totaled seven hits for the game, led 1-0 in the second but fell behind 4-1 in the fifth before adding a ninth-inning run.
Matthew Little took the loss despite pitching well early, striking out six in 4 2/3 innings. Trent Harris struck out eight in five innings for the Tobs (22-17, 6-9), who got two hits and two RBIs from Mason Sykes.
