HIGH POINT — High Point Central cruised past rival TW Andrews 25-16, 25-5, 25-11 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Central.
Emma Burks had eight kills, six assists and four aces for the Bison (8-7). Ava Burton had five kills and two aces, while Leah Ellerby had two blocks and two aces. April Htun contributed five digs.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian lost 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 against Caldwell in PTAC volleyball Monday at HPCA.
MJ Henning had six kills and four aces for the Cougars (7-11 overall, 3-1 conference). Sophie Braetzkus added nine assists, while Lauren Boyles had 17 digs.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — Wesleyan Christian fell 25-7, 25-22, 25-21 against Calvary Day in volleyball at Calvary.
Gracie Kubis had nine kills for the Trojans (2-10). Cate Barnwell had 20 assists, Karli Totel had 10 digs and Lucy McNeil had 12 serve receive passes.
GIRLS TENNIS SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defeated Southeast Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Southwest.
No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-2), No. 2 Anna McGinnis (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Jada Speight (6-3, 6-0), No. 4 Caroline Church (6-3, 6-4), No. 5 Bella Johnson (6-1, 6-2) and No. 6 Tamara Davis (6-4, 6-1) won in singles.
No. 1 McGinnis/Lauren Harris (9-7) and No. 2 Rachael Dee/Betsy Chen (8-5) won in doubles for the Cowgirls (10-7 overall, 7-4 conference).
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford lost 7-2 against Montgomery Central in a meeting of the top two Mid-Piedmont 3A girls tennis teams Monday at Ledford.
The Panthers, currently in second place just ahead of Asheboro, dipped to 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF AT GCC-IRVING PARK
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day finished second during Monday’s PTAC girls golf match at Greensboro Country Club’s Irving Park course.
Greensboro Day finished with a 142 team total to finish first in the five-team field. Westchester followed with a 143, while High Point Christian also posted a 150.
Madi Dial shot a 43 to lead Westchester, while Maggie O’Keefe had a 49 and Mary Francis Collins had a 51.
Ashley Limbacher led HPCA with a 38, followed by Juliana Curione with a 53 and Taylor Collins with a 59.
AT SAPONA
LEXINGTON — East Davidson took second place in Monday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference match Monday at Sapona.
Salisbury won with a 172, just ahead of the Golden Eagles with a 173. Liliana Grieff led East with a 53, followed by Danielle Robles with a 56 and Zoey Sprinkle with a 64.
AT WILSHIRE GC
WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove finished first while Ledford was fourth in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference match at Wilshire Golf Club.
Oak Grove shot a 129, beating second-place Asheboro with a 146. Ledford had a 175 behind counting scores by Addison Sage (52), Julia Dooley (60) and Kaylen McDow (63).
BOYS SOCCER HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian fell 1-0 against Caldwell in PTAC boys soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field. The Cougars dipped to 4-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER — Wheatmore defeated Southwestern Randolph 4-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Southwestern Randolph.
Riley Queen had two goals for the Warriors (9-0-3 overall, 3-0-1 conference). Collin Burgess and Anakin Leister each had one goal, while Hayden Hemming had an assist. Nick Galloway made seven saves in goal.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford topped Central Davidson 4-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Ledford.
Camden Way, Adrian Luna, Kaden Bettini and Ethan Petroff each scored for the Panthers (7-4-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Liam Pierce, Jose Ontiveros and Luna each had an assist. Cooper Reich made two saves in goal.
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past Thomasville 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who led 8-0 at halftime, improved to 10-3-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
