HIGH POINT — High Point Central cruised past rival TW Andrews 25-16, 25-5, 25-11 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Central.

Emma Burks had eight kills, six assists and four aces for the Bison (8-7). Ava Burton had five kills and two aces, while Leah Ellerby had two blocks and two aces. April Htun contributed five digs.

