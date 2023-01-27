HIGH POINT – High Point Central will host its fourth annual Bison Pink Game during its home basketball games Friday, Feb. 4, against Smith starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include a half-and-half raffle, a 3-point shootout, and T-shirt and bracelet sales. The proceeds will help support the Hayworth Cancer Center in High Point. Survivors will also be recognized during halftime of the girls game.

