HIGH POINT – High Point Central will host its fourth annual Bison Pink Game during its home basketball games Friday, Feb. 4, against Smith starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will include a half-and-half raffle, a 3-point shootout, and T-shirt and bracelet sales. The proceeds will help support the Hayworth Cancer Center in High Point. Survivors will also be recognized during halftime of the girls game.
For more information, please contact Central girls basketball coach Shay Hayes at hayesd5@gcsnc.com.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Winston-Salem Prep 66-26 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball Thursday at Bishop.
Katie Deal scored 12 points to lead the Villains (17-2 overall, 7-0 conference), who led 22-7 through one quarter and carried a 51-11 advantage into halftime. Adelaide Jernigan added 11 points, followed by Claire Sullivan with seven.
In the boys game, Bishop cruised to a 71-35 victory. Jamison Graves scored 14 points for the Villains (15-5, 7-0), who led 20-7 after one quarter and 47-20 at halftime.
THOMASVILLE, SOUTH GRANVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville topped South Granville 60-55 in overtime in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 14-4 overall.
In the girls game, Thomasville lost 40-17 to move to 0-16.
