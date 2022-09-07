GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated host Smith 8-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls tennis Tuesday.
Mallory Cook (6-0, 6-0), Caroline Boger (6-0, 6-0), Eleanor Ilderton (6-0, 5-1), Reagan Bonsall (5-1, 5-1) and Hannah Sutherby (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Bison. Cook/Boger (8-0), Ilderton and her doubles partner (8-1), and Sutherby/Bonsall (8-1) won in doubles.
Central improved to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Grimsley edged Southwest Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Grimsley.
Audrey Serb (6-2, 6-0), Anna McGinnis (6-2, 7-5) and Betsy Chen (1-6, 6-2, 10-6) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Serb/McGinnis (8-2) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson fell 8-1 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Brown Middle.
Nikki Beal won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Golden Eagles (1-7 overall, 1-2 conference).
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford edged Central Davidson 5-4 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Ledford.
Abby Dunbar (6-0, 6-2), Nora Hill (6-1, 6-2) and Addison Sage (6-1, 6-3) won in singles for the Panthers. Kayleigh Batcheck/Sallie Hagee (8-2) and Sage/Lauren Seamon (8-4) won in doubles.
Ledford improved to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Northwest Guilford beat Ragsdale 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers moved to 0-6 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Grimsley 3-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Kendall Ingram, Michael Romero and Ryan Bryant each scored for the Cowboys (4-4 overall, 1-0 conference), who led 2-1 at halftime. Connor Lenyon and Joseph Hurley each had an assist. David Merced got the win in goal.
TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews lost 3-1 against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Red Raiders moved to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH – High Point Christian beat Grace Christian 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Grace Christian.
The Cougars improved to 3-5 overall.
GLENN, FORSYTH HE
GLENN – Glenn defeated Forsyth Home Educators 4-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Glenn.
Andres Cruz Arellanes, Cristian Mendoza, Alexander Sotelo and Jose Benitez each scored for the Bobcats (3-2-2).
TRINITY, OAK GROVE
TRINITY – Trinity shut out Oak Grove 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 overall while the Grizzlies dipped to 2-4-1.
S. GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 4-0 against host Cornerstone Charter in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday.
The Storm moved to 0-4-1 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – High Point Central beat Northeast Guilford 25-11, 25-18, 25-9 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Northeast.
The Bison improved to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Northern.
The Cowgirls dipped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN
RALEIGH – High Point Christian lost 25-21, 25-14, 25-13 against Grace Christian in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Grace.
Sophie Braetzkus had six kills for the Cougars (3-8). Carly Jarrell and MJ Henning each had five kills. Kinslee Britton had 10 assists while Lauren Boyles had 11 digs.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, METROLINA
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian fell 22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 18-16 against Metrolina Christian in volleyball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Karli Totel had 12 kills for the Trojans (2-7). Cate Barnwell had 32 assists, Caroline Lennon had seven aces, and Carley Chambers had five blocks.
WESTCHESTER CD, NEW GARDEN FRIENDS
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day swept New Garden Friends 25-14, 25-11, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Westchester.
Cassie Woodall had six digs and 10 aces while Natalie Seperteladze had six aces for the Wildcats (3-2).
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – West Forsyth defeated Glenn 25-14, 25-13, 25-10 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Glenn.
The Ladycats dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale fell 3-1 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Southern Guilford lost 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Atkins.
The Storm moved to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – Thomasville lost 25-6, 25-9, 25-6 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at West Davidson.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Trinity fell 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Tuesday at Uwharrie.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 12 kills and 13 digs for the Bulldogs (6-3 overall, 1-2 conference). Karrington Batten had six kills, while Madison Burgiss had 18 assists, six aces and nine digs.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore swept Eastern Randolph 25-10, 25-13, 26-24 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Haley Pease had 12 kills, four aces and four digs for the Warriors (5-5 overall, 1-2 conference). Haley Greene added 17 assists, five digs and two aces, while Lanie McMahan had nine aces, eight digs, five assists and three kills.
In the JV match, Eastern Randolph won 25-20, 25-14. Gracie Heiney had eight assists and three aces to lead Wheatmore.
GIRLS GOLF
AT RIVER LANDING
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford was fifth and Ragsdale was sixth in Tuesday’s Metro 4A Conference match at River Landing.
Northwest Guilford, led by Leah Edwards with a 31, won with a 103 team total, followed by Northern Guilford in second with a 118. Southwest totaled a 168 in fifth and Ragsdale had a 175 in sixth.
AT LEXINGTON GC
LEXINGTON – Oak Grove won Tuesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf match at Lexington Golf Club.
The Grizzlies were first with a 125 team total, finishing ahead of second-place Asheboro with a 154 in the five-team field. Ledford tied for fourth with North Davidson at 187. Asheboro’s Salem Lee was medalist with a 36.
HPU SPORTS
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
CHARLOTTE — Lindsey Ickes was named the Big South Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, with teammate Joanna Poland earning the Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week honor for meets last weekend, the conference announced Wednesday.
Ickes won the 5K Covered Bridge Open last Friday with a personal-best time of 16:51.5. She shaved more than :44 seconds off her previous best, took the lead from the start, and won by 2.35 seconds over Florida State’s quintet of runners that placed 2-6.
Poland was HPU’s third-highest finisher and crossed the finish line 13th overall in a time of 18:01.48. She helped the Panthers place second as a team.
