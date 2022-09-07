GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated host Smith 8-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls tennis Tuesday.

Mallory Cook (6-0, 6-0), Caroline Boger (6-0, 6-0), Eleanor Ilderton (6-0, 5-1), Reagan Bonsall (5-1, 5-1) and Hannah Sutherby (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Bison. Cook/Boger (8-0), Ilderton and her doubles partner (8-1), and Sutherby/Bonsall (8-1) won in doubles.

