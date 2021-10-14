MCLEANSVILLE — Thin Ngew, Moses Byamukama and Christian Zamora scored a goal each for High Point Central in a 3-1 Mid-State 3A victory over host Northeast Guilford on Wednesday.
Benny Hernandez dished two assists for the Bison, who improved to 5-5-1 and 5-2-1 in the MSC.
MORE SOCCER WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY — Wheatmore came from behind in the second half and defeated Easter Randolph 5-4 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A play Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Down 3-2, the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 3-1 after halftime. Wheatmore improved to 6-8 and 5-4 in the PAC. Eastern Randolph falls to 7-3-1 and 6-1 in the league.
UWHARRIE CHARTER, TRINITY
ASHEBORO — Uwharrie Charter scored in the second half and edged Trinity 1-0 in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A match at Uwharrie Charter on Wednesday.
Uwharrie Charter, ranked No. 9 in NCHSAA 1A, improved to 8-2 and 7-1 in the PAC. Trinity, ranked No. 22 in 2A, slips to 8-6, 5-3.
LEFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford built a five goal advantage by halftime and rolled past Central Davidson 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A action Wednesday at Ledford.
The Panthers, rated No. 7 in 3A by MaxPreps, improved to 10-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the league. The Spartans dropped to 0-11, 0-5.
ASHEBORO, OAK GROVE
ASHEBORO — Asheboro blitzed visiting Oak Grove 9-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A match On Wednesday. The Blue Comets led by three at halftime.
The Grizzlies dropped to 4-8-2 and 2-3-1 in the MPC. The Blue Comets, which have outscored opponents 77-4, improved 10 11-0-2 and 5-0-1 in the league.
W. FORSYTH, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — West Forsyth pulled away on the strength of three goals in the second half and blanked host Glenn 4-0 in Central Piedmont 4A action on Wednesday.
The Titans, ranked 64th nationally and No. 3 in NCHSAA 4A West by MaxPreps, improved to 15-3 and 9-1 in the CPC. Glenn slips to 3-6-1, 3-4-1.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY — Salisbury topped East Davidson 2-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 8-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO — High Point Central swept Smith 25-17, 25-8, 25-6 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Smith.
Emma Burks had seven kills and one ace for the Bison (12-9 overall, 10-3 conference). Shelley Rutherford added four kills and one dig, while Culler Combs had three kills.
WALKERTOWN, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn outlasted visiting Walkertown 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 15-25, 15-10 in a nonconference match on Wednesday.
GOLF AT FORSYTH CC
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day finished second and High Point Christian third in a Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference match Wednesday.
Host school Forsyth Country Day took the team title with a score of 138. Westchester, led by Madi Dial’s 42, finished at 150 and topped HP Christian by four strokes. Greensboro Day was fourth at 170.
Westchester also got counting scores from Charlotte Martin (49) and Mary Francis Collins (59).
Ashley Limbacher shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and lead HPCA, which got counting scores from Taylor Collins (55) and Allie Ware (59).
CROSS-COUNTRY AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Wheatmore rolled past Southwestern Randolph in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference meet Wednesday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors won the boys team total with 17 points, ahead of Southwestern Randolph with 46. Wheatmore posted the lone girls team score.
Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 20:32.00, followed by teammates Hayden Yates (second, 21:31), Jimmy Smith (third, 22:21) and Christian Hildreth (fifth, 23:45) also finished in the top five.
Brianna Hill won the girls race in 27:44, while teammates Allison Hill (second, 28:30), Mattie Foshie (fourth, 33:51) and Emily Cribbs (fifth, 33:54) also ran in the top five.
