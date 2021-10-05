HIGH POINT — High Point Central athletic director Mike Cook is among this year’s recipients of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s regional awards.
The awards were part of the regional meetings that finished Tuesday.
Cook received the Special Person Award for Region 5. Rockingham County athletic director Courtney Paschal also received the region’s Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award.
Cook is a 1993 graduate of Central who, after graduating from East Carolina and teaching and coaching at Randleman, returned to the school as a social studies teacher in 1999.
He was football assistant coach, JV boys basketball head coach, varsity boys basketball assistant coach and head baseball coach prior to becoming athletic director in 2007.
Cook started the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2013.
The awards are given out annually among the eight regions. Criteria for recipients are: They have at least 10 years of experience in education and athletics, are still active in the field and have regularly gone above and beyond the call of duty at both the local and the state level.
VOLLEYBALL WHEATMORE, LEDFORD
WALLBURG — Wheatmore defeated Ledford 25-16, 7-25, 25-21, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Ledford.
Emma Atwell had eight kills and two blocks for the Warriors. Gracie Hodgin had seven kills, nine digs and two blocks, and Haley Hedrick had seven kills and seven digs. Taghan Mooney had 10 digs, 10 assists, two aces and one block, while Payton Routh had 27 digs and Haley Greene had 19 assists.
Wheatmore improved to 8-8, while Ledford dipped to 6-8.
In the JV match, Ledford won 25-20, 25-17. Kynnedi Routh had three kills and four aces for Wheatmore. Keira Moore had three kills and two aces, and Lucy Lockwood had three blocks and one ace.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST WILKES
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept East Wilkes 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Bishop.
Chrisbel Alcantara had 11 kills, 13 digs and four aces to lead the Villains (13-2). Jeanna Hauk added nine kills, 22 assists and seven digs. Finley Miller had six kills and one block; Emma Briody had 20 digs, three assists and two aces; and Erin Pitman had nine digs and three aces.
TRINITY, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Trinity topped High Point Central 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Central.
Gracie Ballard had 18 kills, 11 digs and three aces to lead the Bulldogs (8-10). Kaitlyn McCoy had 14 kills, six aces and three blocks. Natalie Franko had four blocks, Sarabeth Johnson had nine digs, and Madison Burgiss had 37 assists and eight digs.
Culler Combs had three kills and one ace for the Bison (11-7). Emma Marion and Emma Burks each had three blocks. Ava Burton had two digs.
SOCCER SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defeated Northwest Guilford 2-1 in a pivotal Metro 4A Conference boys soccer match Monday at Southwest.
Alex Camacho-Ramirez and Keaton Lane each had a goal for the Cowboys (12-0-1 overall, 6-0 conference), who led 2-0 at halftime.
Southwest is ranked No. 29 nationally, No. 7 in the state overall and No. 4 among NCHSAA 4A West teams by MaxPreps.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness fell 5-3 against Carver in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Monday at Bishop.
The Villains dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson beat Lexington 3-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn edged Davie County 1-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Monday at Glenn.
The Bobcats improved to 7-7-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Trinity fell 4-2 against Eastern Randolph in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs, who were tied 1-1 at halftime, dipped to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Wheatmore rolled past Providence Grove 9-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Providence Grove.
The Warriors improved to 4-7 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
TENNIS WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE — Westchester Country Day fell 9-0 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls tennis Monday at Forsyth Country Day.
GOLF AT WILSHIRE GC
WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove won the final Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf match Monday at Wilshire Golf Club.
Oak Grove totaled a 133, followed by Asheboro (154), Central Davidson (163), Ledford (173) and North Davidson (194).
Camille Lambert was medalist with a 41 to lead Oak Grove, which also got counting scores from Ella Ott (45) and Zoe Crotts (47). Ledford was led by Madison Flynt (54), Addison Sage (56) and Julia Dooley (63).
CROSS-COUNTRY AT KEELEY PARK
GREENSBORO — Nicholas Epps won the boys race to lead Southern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference cross-country Monday at Keeley Park.
Epps ran the 5K course in 17:28. Jucqarie Love (12th, 24:54) also finished in the top 15 for the Storm. Ryan Johnson (eighth, 29:07) led Southern’s girls.
Rockingham County won the boys team total with 32 points, followed by Eastern Guilford (40) and Southern (54). Rockingham won the girls team total with 17 points, trailed by Eastern Guilford with 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.