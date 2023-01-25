GIBSONVILLE – High Point Central edged Eastern Guilford 62-61 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Eastern.
The Bison improved to 2-17 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford topped Page 58-52 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Page.
The Cowboys improved to 13-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest won 39-35 to improve to 12-7 and 6-3.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated Forsyth Country Day 62-60 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
The Cougars improved to 14-11 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
In the girls game, HPCA cruised to a 65-38 win to improve to 14-8 and 3-1.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day fell 71-49 against rival Caldwell in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at Caldwell.
Zane Dinkins scored 14 points while Jalen Umstead added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-9 overall, 0-5 conference). MJ Edwards chipped in 10 points.
In the girls game, Westchester lost 40-28 to dip to 5-7 and 0-4.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY COMMUNITY
SUMMERFIELD – Bishop McGuinness raced to an 83-21 victory over Bethany Community in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Bethany.
Jamison Grave scored 13 points to lead the Villains (14-5 overall, 7-0 conference), who led 23-3 after one quarter. John Campbell and Cayden Long each had 11 points.
In the girls game, Bishop rolled past Bethany 70-20 to improve to 16-2 and 6-0. Adelaide Jernigan had 13 points while Tate Chappell had 12 points and Jenna Moore followed with eight points.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove beat Montgomery Central 84-57 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.
Max Van Weerdhuizen scored 18 points to lead the Grizzlies (9-9 overall, 3-2 conference). Lane Kimmer, JB Shabazz and KJ Leak each added 13 points.
In the girls game, Oak Grove won 58-34 to improve to 12-6 and 4-1. Zaire Jones had 17 points, followed by Trista Charles and Avery Ray with 10 points each.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale edged Northern Guilford 53-51 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 73-11 to drop to 3-13 and 1-8.
WRESTLING
AT HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – High Point Central won its two matches in Tuesday’s tri-meet against TW Andrews and Bishop McGuinness at Central.
The Bison won 42-39 against Andrews and 72-12 against Bishop, while Andrews also won 48-18 against Bishop.
Winning for Central against Andrews were: Matthew Wolff (182 pounds, fall), Jaelyn Carlyle (106, forfeit), Adam Nguyen (120, fall), Savion Harris (126, fall), Matthew Myers (132, forfeit), Poe Pyint (138, forfeit) and Jamarrion Jamison (152, fall).
Winning for Central against Bishop were: Carlyle (106, forfeit), Aden Armstrong (113, forfeit), Ahmad Aldaher (120, forfeit), Myers (126, forfeit), Harris (132, forfeit), Pyint (138, forfeit), Samuel Palmer (145, forfeit), Winhtut Hla Shwe (160, fall), Nylson Pacheco (170, fall), Wolff (182, fall), Robeal Osman (195, forfeit) and Mohammad Khan (285, forfeit).
Winning for Andrews against Central were: Alec McDougald (170, fall), Isaiah Barnes (195, fall), Chandler Isaac (220, fall), Carrington Bell (285, fall), Elida Sosa (113, dec 15-10), Antonio Perry (145, fall) and Tristian Kirkwood (160, fall).
Winning for Andrews against Bishop were: Sosa (113, forfeit), Sidney Hernandez (120, forfeit), Treyvone Johnson (126, forfeit), Perry (145, forfeit), Mitchell Jenkins (160, fall), McDougald (170, fall), Barnes (195, forfeit) and Khadafi Millner (285, forfeit).
Winning for Bishop against Andrews were: Jacob Regitz (152, fall), Myles Payne (182, fall) and Mason Payne (220, fall). Winning for Bishop against Central were: Regitz (152, fall) and Mason Payne (220, fall).
INDOOR TRACK
AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness won both team scores while TW Andrews had two top-three finishes to highlight Tuesday’s Foothills 2A/Mid-State 2A/Northwest 1A/Northwest Piedmont 1A combined meet at JDL Fast Track.
Events were run together among the conferences, but results were separated by conference into team scores.
In the Northwest Piedmont 1A, Bishop won the girls team total with 69 points, edging Winston-Salem Prep with 68. Bishop won the boys team total with 112 points, ahead of Carver with 47.
In the Mid-State 2A, Andrews was second in the boys team total with 130 points, trailing West Stokes with 164 points. Andrews was third in the girls team total with 36 points, behind West Stokes (164) and Walkertown (47).
Posting top-three finishes for Bishop were: Sofia Wolff (first – girls 1000, 3:34.75), Sofia Walters (second – girls 1000, 3:37.29), Mary Grace Lipscomb (third – girls 1000, 3:41.24) and Mary Rashford (third – girls long jump, 14-06.00), as well as the girls 4x400 (third – 5:05.11), girls 4x800 (second – 11:19.56), boys 4x200 (fifth – 1:40.94) and boys 4x800 (second – 9:32.15) relays.
Finishing in the top three for Andrews were: Kamora Bailey (third – girls shot put, 28-01.00), Correy McManus (first – boys 55, 6:46), Ja’Neil Harris (second – boys 55, 6.70), John Shearin (first – boys 55 hurdles, 8.25), Zaman Timmons (second – boys 55 hurdles, 8.42; third – boys triple jump, 39-09.00), Brenden Miller (third – boys 55 hurdles, 8.57), Ta’Shaun Smith (second – boys high jump, 5-10.00; third – boys long jump, 20-01.00), plus the boys 4x200 (first – 1:33.12) and boys 4x400 (first – 3:43.21) relays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.