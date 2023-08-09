HIGH POINT— Amado Guevera, a former captain on the Honduras National Team and former MLS MVP, was named Wednesday as an assistant coach by Caorlina Core FC, the MLS NEXT Pro club that begins play next season at Truist Point.
Guevara holds the Honduran national record with 139 appearances in which he scored 29 goals. Guevara switched to MLS when he signed with MLS New York Metrostars in April 2003 and remained with them for four seasons, scoring 10 goals and dishing 10 goals in 2004 when he was named the league’s MVP, won the Golden Boot and was made the Best XI team.
Leaving MLS for his Honduran club in 2007, Guevara returned for the 2008 and 2009 seasons, when he scored nine goals in 46 games for Toronto FC.
Following his retirement as a player, Guevara seamlessly transitioned into a coaching role. His coaching journey began at various youth academies, where he proved to be an inspirational mentor, nurturing youth talents and shaping them into top-tier players.
He has served as an assistant coach for the Honduras national team and head coach of Puerto RIco’s U20 and national teams.
RED SOX CALL UP FORMER ROCKER
BOSTON – Kyle Barraclough, who made five relief appearances and two starts on the mound for the Rockers this season, is headed back to the Major Leagues.
His contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox today on Wednesday from their CLass AAA team in Worcester, Massachusettes.
Barraclough, who was 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA in eight starts with Worcester, has spent parts of seven seasons in MLB, most recently with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. He was a former National League Reliever of the Month with the Miami Marlins and had been the Marlins’ Rookie of the Year in 2016.
Barraclough signed with the Rockers on May 16 and became a key part of High Point’s bullpen.
After five appearances out of the bullpen for the Rockers, manager Jamie Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola felt that Barraclough’s best path back to MLB was as a starting pitcher. He made two starts for the Rockers in June before the Red Sox purchased his contract on June 18.
HPU’S SMITH EARNS USL W HONOR
HIGH POINT — High Point University defender Carly Smith has been named to the USL W League Team of the Year, which honors players from the summer season.
Smith, who played for Eagle FC, earned second team honors. Logging 1,283 minutes through 14 matches, she was a staple on the backline and was one of the keys to a 11-1-0 record.
