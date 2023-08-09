HIGH POINT— Amado Guevera, a former captain on the Honduras National Team and former MLS MVP, was named Wednesday as an assistant coach by Caorlina Core FC, the MLS NEXT Pro club that begins play next season at Truist Point.

Guevara holds the Honduran national record with 139 appearances in which he scored 29 goals. Guevara switched to MLS when he signed with MLS New York Metrostars in April 2003 and remained with them for four seasons, scoring 10 goals and dishing 10 goals in 2004 when he was named the league’s MVP, won the Golden Boot and was made the Best XI team.