HIGH POINT — Carolina Core FC Academy will join the MLS NEXT division in fall 2024 with U13 and U14 teams, the Carolina Core Soccer Foundation announced Friday.
CCSF also announced it will pay the expenses for each player, which were estimated at $20,000 per person. The player expenses for MLS NEXT will be covered through fundraisers and donations to Carolina Core Soccer Foundation 501(c)(3).
MLS NEXT was established with a commitment to player development on and off the field.
Currently, the league membership includes 133 clubs, 590 teams and over 11,000 players across the United States and Canada. The league features 90% of the current youth national team player pools. With a commitment to player development, MLS NEXT is always looking to the future and how to grow the talent and success of youth soccer.
MLS NEXT is the beginning of a player development system that can lead to a MLS Next Pro team and then the MLS. Carolina Core’s MLS Next Pro team is also scheduled to begin play next year.
The head coach for Carolina Core FC is to be announced Wednesday.
HORN FINISHES FIFTH
AUSTIN, Texas — High Point University pole vaulter Sydney Horn finished fifth and teammate Rachel Vesper placed ninth as they earned All-America status at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Texas late Thursday.
Horn, who was named first-team All-America, cleared 4.30 meters as she claimed a personal-best finish in the outdoor championship. Horn finished third at the indoor championships as a freshman.
Vesper, making her first appearance at the outdoor championships, cleared 4.15 meters and was named second team All-America.
HITOMS
THOMASVILLE — The HiToms downed Asheboro 12-9 in the Coastal Plain League action Thursday at Finch Field. The game was postponed from Wednesday because of rain.
High Point-Thomasville (3-1) scored six in the first and two in the second, going up 8-0. Asheboro (0-4) tallied three in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the seventh, taking the lead 9-8. The HiToms scored two in regaining the upper hand in the seventh and added two in the eighth.
Dylan Lewis smacked two homers and drove in four runs for the HiToms. Will Verdung was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Jake Koonin was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Austin Dearing was 2 for 5 and Dario Astudillo was 2 for 4.
