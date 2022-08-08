CHARLOTTE — Defending women’s soccer regular-season champion Campbell University has been voted the favorite in the annual Big South Conference preseason poll by the league’s head coaches.

In addition, the coaches voted Camels’ senior forward Jessica Donald as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Campbell senior defender Delaney Baumbick as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and Charleston Southern senior Jenna Moran as the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.

Trending Videos