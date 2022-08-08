CHARLOTTE — Defending women’s soccer regular-season champion Campbell University has been voted the favorite in the annual Big South Conference preseason poll by the league’s head coaches.
In addition, the coaches voted Camels’ senior forward Jessica Donald as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Campbell senior defender Delaney Baumbick as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and Charleston Southern senior Jenna Moran as the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
The Camels, under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff Gross, collected seven of the 10 first-place votes and 97 total points in being voted the preseason favorite for the first time since the 2012 season. In 2021, Campbell won the regular-season title with a 9-1-0 Big South record and finished 12-4-2 overall. The Camels return 20 letterwinners and nine starters from last season’s squad.
High Point, last year’s tournament champion, was voted second behind Campbell with 90 points and received the three remaining first-place votes. Radford totaled 79 points to finish third in the poll and was followed by Longwood (72 points).
Gardner-Webb landed in the fifth spot (54 points) — just ahead of sixth-place Charleston Southern (53 points). UNC Asheville claimed seventh in the polling (40 points), followed by Winthrop (eighth, 33 points), USC Upstate (ninth, 20 points) and Presbyterian College (10th, 12 points).
Donald earned 18 total points and picked up five first-place votes in the Offensive Player of the Year voting, ahead of Radford forward Kat Parris (14 total points and one first-place vote). Gardner-Webb’s Maddie Turlington (two first-place votes) and High Point’s Skyler Prillaman (two first-place votes) tied with 12 points each.
Baumbick collected three first-place votes and 19 points in defensive player voting, just ahead of Radford’s Kennedy Dunnings (three first-place votes and 16 points) and High Point’s Shaylyn Owen (three first-place votes and 12 points).
Moran was the first-ever Big South Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, and is the first honoree to receive the preseason award. The leader in save percentage last season received six first-place votes and 23 points in preseason balloting, ahead of High Point’s Morgan Hairston (17 points and three first-place votes) and USC Upstate’s Cora Brendle (11 points).
TRIAD KICKOFF CLASSIC
HIGH POINT — Thirteen area teams are set to participate in this week’s Triad Kickoff Classic.
Eight varsity matchups, plus one JV matchup, are scheduled for three sessions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Truist Point and AJ Simeon Stadium.
On Wednesday night at Truist Point, High Point Central, which is co-hosting the event, will take on former conference rival Ragsdale at 6:30, followed by Andrews against High Point Christian at 8.
On Thursday night at Truist Point, Southwest Guilford and North Davidson will play a JV/varsity doubleheader. The JV squads will play at 6:30, followed by the varsity at 8.
On Friday night, action shifts to AJ Simeon Stadium for a quintet of matchups. At 6, Randleman will face Ledford, while East Davidson will take on Andrews. At 7, High Point Christian will play Bishop McGuinness and Oak Grove will face Thomasville. In the finale at 8, Wheatmore will take on High Point Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.