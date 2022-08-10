CHARLOTTE — Campbell has been picked to repeat as the Big South men’s soccer champions by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.

The coaches voted Camels’ redshirt-junior forward Tyler Young as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Campbell senior defender Bissafi Dotte as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honoree, and High Point redshirt-senior Holden Trent as the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.

