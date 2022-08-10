CHARLOTTE — Campbell has been picked to repeat as the Big South men’s soccer champions by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.
The coaches voted Camels’ redshirt-junior forward Tyler Young as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Campbell senior defender Bissafi Dotte as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honoree, and High Point redshirt-senior Holden Trent as the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
The three won those awards last season.
The Camels, who won the 2021 Big South regular-season championship with a 7-0-1 league record in addition to the conference tournament championship as the No. 1 seed, are ranked No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason national Top 25 poll. Campbell, which finished 15-4-2 overall last season, was a near-unanimous selection with eight of the nine first-place votes received and 80 total points to repeat as champions this fall. The Camels, under the direction of eighth-year head coach Dustin Fonder, return eight starters and 16 letterwinners from last year’s championship squad.
High Point, which lost to Campbell in last season’s tournament final, was second in the voting with 72 points and received the remaining first-place vote. Longwood collected 55 points to finish third in the poll, while Presbyterian College captured the fourth position with 45 points.
Winthrop landed in fifth with 40 points — just ahead of sixth-place USC Upstate (39 points). Gardner-Webb claimed seventh with 29 points, while Radford was eighth with 26 points. UNC Asheville finished in the final spot with 19 points.
Trent was the first-ever Big South Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, and is the first honoree to receive the preseason award. He started all 17 matches last season and posted a league-leading eight shutouts and ranked second in goal allowed per game at 1.11.
Young, who ranked first in points last season with eight goals and eight assists, topped the Offensive Player of the Year voting with 18 points (five first-place votes). Longwood midfielder Markus Gronli was second with 16 points (three first-place votes) and High Point midfielder/forward Sebastian Chalbaud was third with 13 points (one first-place vote).
Dotte anchored a defense that ranked fourth in the nation last season in goal differential (+34) and was tops in the Big South in goals against average (0.98). He earned four first-place votes and 19 points in the preseason defensive voting, edging High Point junior defender Finn McRobb (14 points and two first-place votes).
TRIAD KICKOFF CLASSIC
HIGH POINT — Thirteen area teams are set to participate in this week’s Triad Kickoff Classic.
Eight varsity matchups, plus one JV matchup, are scheduled for three sessions tonight, Thursday and Friday at Truist Point and AJ Simeon Stadium.
Tonight at Truist Point, High Point Central will take on former conference rival Ragsdale at 6:30, followed by Andrews against High Point Christian at 8.
On Thursday night at Truist Point, Southwest Guilford and North Davidson will play a JV/varsity doubleheader. The JV squads will play at 6:30, followed by the varsity at 8.
On Friday night, action shifts to AJ Simeon Stadium for a quintet of matchups. At 6, Randleman will face Ledford, while East Davidson will take on Andrews. At 7, High Point Christian will play Bishop McGuinness while Oak Grove will face Thomasville. In the finale at 8, Wheatmore will take on High Point Central.
