WINSTON-SALEM — T.W. Andrews standout Darius Brewington, who won state titles in 14 events and helped the Red Raiders capture four team titles, will be among eight inductees into the North Carolina High School Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame in January.
Brewington, who competed for Andrews from 1990-1993, won 12 outdoor events and five indoor events at the NCHSAA state championships.
Outdoors, Brewington won the state titles in the 100 meters three times, the 200 meters three times, the 4X100 twice, the 4x200 twice and the 4x400 once. He was the state 3A meet MVP in the three years he competed — 1990, 1991 and 1993. Andrews won the team title all three of those years. He did not compete in 1992 because of injury.
Indoors, he won state championships once in the 60-yard dash, once in the 300 and three times in the 4X400. He was the state meet MVP in 1992 after setting records in the 60 and 300. The Red Raiders won the team title that year.
A 20-person committee of coaches, officials and media members elected the class. Induction ceremonies are scheduled Jan. 29 during the Mondo Elite High School Invitational at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
Others selected include longtime Western Guilford coach DePaul Mittman, Trentavis Friday of Cherryville; Anna Cockrell of Providence Day, Kamorean Hayes of Charlotte Harding, Gabby Mayo of Southeast Raleigh, Tony Waldrop of Polk Central and longtime R.J. Reynolds coach Norman Trzaskoma.
Friday was a multi-selection as Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2014 and still holds state records in three events. Cockrell, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was a two-time World Junior champ. Hayes still holds the NCHSAA records in the indoor and outdoor shot put, and was the U.S. Junior champ in the shot put in 2006.
Mayo was the 2006 Track and Field News Athlete of the year, won the 200 meters at the U.S. Juniors that year and went to capture three NCAA titles at Texas A&M. Waldrop set the world record in the mile in 1974 and won gold in the 1,500 meters in 1975 while attending the University of North Carolina.
WRESTLING
HIGH POINT — High Point Central won all three of its matches during Wednesday’s quad match against Smith, Mount Tabor and North Carolina Leadership Academy at Central.
The Bison defeated Smith 72-6, Mount Tabor 48-36 and NCLA 78-0.
Bruce Pannell (145 pounds), Cesar Aguirre (220) and Jordan Hall (285) won their matches against Smith by fall, while Thin Nwge (106), Gerson Chapan (120), Adam Nguyen (126), Savion Harris (132), Isaiah Jimenez (138), Greg Floyd (152), Roman Laing (160), Matthew Wolff (170), Semaj Booker (182) and Michelle Jackson (195) won by forfeit.
Against Mount Tabor, Jimenez (132) and Laing (160) won by fall, while Chapan (120), Nguyen (126), Joshua Garcia (138), Wolff (170), Jordan Hall (285) and Ngwe (106) won by forfeit.
Laing (160), Wolff (170) and Jackson (182) won their matches against NCLA by fall, while Chapan (120), Nguyen (126), Harris (132), Jimenez (138), Matthew Myers (145), Floyd (152), Booker (195), Aguirre (220), Lajalen Wilson (285) and Ngwe (106) won by forfeit.
AT RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale won both its matches during Wednesday’s tri-match against East Forsyth and rival Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale.
The Tigers edged Southwest 42-39 and defeated East Forsyth 60-18. The Cowboys also defeated East Forsyth 49-30.
Tyler Smith (120 pounds, forfeit), Jaxson Davis (126, fall), Aidan Chicosky (132, fall), Chrirstian Morales (138, dec 11-9), Nick Chafin (145, dec 13-11), Ernesto Garcia-Hernandez (152, fall), Carlos Moreno (170, fall), Tayshun Dearmon (182, fall), Noah Richardson (195, forfeit), Alexzander Little (285, fall) and Bradley Yokum (113, fall) won for Ragsdale against East Forsyth.
Larry Williams (120, forfeit), Syed Ibraheem (126, dec 10-7), Donovan Edwards (132, fall), Ayden Flanagan (145, fall), Isaiah Rubin (152, fall), David Miller (170, fall), Medina Lisandro (182, fall), Araj Dahal (195, forfeit) and Nicholas Frye (285, MD 9-1) won for Southwest against East Forsyth.
AT SOUTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Eastern Guilford won its two matches during Wednesday’s tri-match against Southern Guilford and Wheatmore at Southern.
Eastern Guilford defeated Southern Guilford 57-24 and Wheatmore 73-6. Wheatmore also defeated Southern 54-28.
Winning for Southern against Eastern were: Camorie Townsend (106, fall), Daniel Graham (113, forfeit), Stephen Cotton (145, fall) and Jamier Ferere. Winning for Southern against Wheatmore were: Cotton (145, TF 25-10), Bruce Dudley (170, fall), Ferere (285, forfeit), Graham (106, TF 19-4), Townsend (113, forfeit).
Winning for Wheatmore against Southern were: Terry Presnell (120, forfeit), Trey Swaney (126, fall), Cameron Hinson (132, fall), Levi Johnson (138, forfeit), Andrew Hurt (152, forfeit), Perry Welch (160, fall), Dylan Woodell (182, forfeit), Randy Spencer (195, fall) and Ethen Roberts (220, forfeit). Hinson won by forfeit against Eastern.
AT T.W. ANDREWS
HIGH POINT — Reidsville defeated TW Andrews 56-16 during Wednesday’s match at Andrews.
Kaw Poe (182, fall), Marcel Bailey (195, MD) and Chandler Isaac (220, fall) won for the Red Raiders.
BASKETBALL BRACKETS SET FOR DAVIDSON/RANDOLPH CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
TRIAD — Davidson and Randolph counties will merge their two Christmas basketball tournaments this year.
Ledford and Providence Grove will be the host sites for the tournament, featuring six area schools, on Monday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Ledford, Wheatmore, Oak Grove, Thomasville and Trinity, plus Eastern Randolph and Southwestern Randolph, will be in the Ledford bracket.
East Davidson along with Providence Grove, West Davidson, Asheboro, Randleman, Lexington, Jordan-Matthews and Central Davidson will be in the Providence Grove bracket.
On Monday, matchups will be the same for both girls and boys and games will essentially be like normal doubleheaders — the girls game followed by the boys game. Play will continue Tuesday and Wednesday based on results of games.
Thomasville vs. Southwestern Randolph will be at 10 a.m.; Oak Grove vs. Eastern Randolph will be at 1 p.m.; South Davidson vs. Trinity will be at 4; and Ledford vs. Wheatmore will be at 7 at Ledford.
Randleman vs. Lexington will be at 10 a.m.; Asheboro vs. East Davidson will be at 1 p.m.; Jordan-Matthews vs. Central Davidson will be at 4; and West Davidson vs. Providence Grove will be at 7 at Providence Grove.
DCCC BASKETBALL
LOUISBURG — Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Louisburg 80-62 in men’s basketball Wednesday at Louisburg.
Javeon Jones led the Storm (11-2, 7-1) with 19 points. Jaden Scriven added 15. Javis Tillman netted 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while L.J. Rogers dished 10 assists.
DCCC led 47-33 at halftime and the final score was its biggest margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.