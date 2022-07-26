HIGH POINT — Branden Boyce of Spring Lake posted a two-stroke victory in the Triad Amateur Golf Classic’s featured Open Division on Sunday.
Boyce shot a final-round 66 and finished at 6-under par 136 as Joseph Cansler of Clemmons finished second at 138 with rounds of 71-67 on High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course. Daniel Welborn, who shot 73 in the first round, rebounded with a 66 and took third at 5-under 139, a shot ahead of Grady Newton of Wallburg, who fired consecutive rounds of 70.
Matthew Younts, who tied for the first round lead at 69, shot 74 on Sunday and tied Andrew Furr of Charlotte (70-73) for fifth place at 1-under 143. Chirs Cassetta of High Point, who was the other first-round leader, skied to a 75 on Sunday and tied for seventh at even-par 144.
Jake Clodfelter (76-69) tied for ninth at 1-over 145. Sean Finan, who played at Wesleyan, was among a trio who tied for 14th at 148. Scott Newton of Wallburg, the father of Grady Newton, tied for 19th at 6-over 150. Curtis Brotherton, a former High Point resident and son of HPCC golf director Jim Brotheron tied for 23rd at 7-over 151
David DeLille of High Point and Pal Slomkowski were among three who finished tied for 26th at 8-over 152. Tyler Partee of Thomasville was among those who tied for 33rd at 155. Dewayne Blakely of Kernersville finished in a three-way tie for 38th at 156, and Todd Eckstein of High Point was next at 157. Luke Michael of Trinity was part of a three-way tie for 48th at 162.
In the Senior Division, Dale Fuller shot the only under-par Sunday round and posted a seven-shot victory. Fuller carded a final-round 68 after 70 on Saturday for a total of 6-under 138.
Steve Sharpe, who began the final round a stroke behind Fuller with Harrison Rutter, ended with a 74 for a 145 total, and Rutter was another stroke back. Ernie Newton, a former High Point resident, and Gary Pugh of Asheboro tied for fourth at 151.
WYNDHAM ADDS FIVE
GREENSBORO — Two of the better players in the world, former British Open champ Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im, were among five commitments Wyndham tournament officials announced on Monday.
Lowry is 24th in World Golf ranking with a best finish of second at the Honda Classic and a third at the Masters. Im, who finished second in last week’s 3M Open and has one victory this year, is No. 21 in the World rankings and 14th in FedEx Cup points.
The tournament also announced three European stars — Tyrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari and Danny Willett — are coming back to Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham is scheduled Aug. 4-7.
HUSHPUPPIES SET FOR POSTSEASON
HENDERSONVILLE — The High Point Hushpuppies will face the Lenoir Legends on Tuesday in the first round of the Old North State League playoffs at Berkeley Mills Park.
The winner will advance to a semifinal matchup against Hendersonville or Marion on Wednesday here. The semifinal winners play in a championship series on Friday at Jack Hughes Stadium in Pineville. Oak City, Sandhills, Swepsonville and Sanford are on the other side of the bracket.
HPU RELEASES CROSS-COUNTRY SCHEDULE
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s cross-country teams will compete five times this fall, the school announced Monday.
The Panthers open with the Covered Bridge Open on Sept. 1 in Boone. The rest of the regular season includes the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitation on Sept. 16 in Blacksburg, Virginia, the Live in Lou Classic Oct. 1 in Louisville, Kentucky, and HPU’s Vertcross meet Oct. 14 in Kernersville.
HPU will then compete in the Big South Championships at Longwood, where the Panthers women seek a sixth straight title.
HITOMS FALTER IN WEEKEND PAIR
THOMASVILLE — The HiToms lost 12-2 against the Wilmington Sharks in Coastal Plain League baseball Sunday at Finch Field.
Cort Maynard doubled twice while Rowan Watt and Kristian Amaro each had one double and an RBI to highlight High Point-Thomasville (21-22 overall, 9-10 second half), which trailed 11-1 through three innings.
Starting pitcher Stephen Still took the loss in one inning.
The HiToms also lost 5-1 against the Asheboro Zookeepers on Saturday in Asheboro.
Brandon Stahlman had a hit and an RBI while Eric Grintz added a double for High Point-Thomasville, which won 7-5 against Forest City on Friday.
Bradley Wilson struck out six in four innings in taking the loss.
