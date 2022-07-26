HIGH POINT — Branden Boyce of Spring Lake posted a two-stroke victory in the Triad Amateur Golf Classic’s featured Open Division on Sunday.

Boyce shot a final-round 66 and finished at 6-under par 136 as Joseph Cansler of Clemmons finished second at 138 with rounds of 71-67 on High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course. Daniel Welborn, who shot 73 in the first round, rebounded with a 66 and took third at 5-under 139, a shot ahead of Grady Newton of Wallburg, who fired consecutive rounds of 70.

Trending Videos