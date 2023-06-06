THOMASVILLE — Boone outslugged the HiToms 14-10 in Coastal Plain League action on Monday at Finch Field.
Boone jumped out to a 7-0 lead before High Point-Thomasville scored four in the fourth. The Bigfoots pushed the lead to 10-4 and the HiiToms got as close as 10-6.
The HiToms dropped to 2-2 while the Bigfoots improved to 3-3. High Point-Thomasville plays host to Asheboro today at 6:30 p.m.
HPU TRACK
AUSTIN, Texas — Sydney Horn and Rachel Vesper of High Point University will compete in the pole vault on Thursday in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Texas.
Horn and Vesper were among 12 who advanced from the East first round in Jacksonville, Florida. Horn cleared 4.22 meters while Vesper went over 4.12 meters.
