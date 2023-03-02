By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — Truist Point will host the two upcoming baseball games between rivals High Point and Andrews.
The Red Raiders will be the home team for the contest on Wednesday, March 8, which starts at 6 p.m. The Bison will host the game on Monday, March 13, also at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. prior to each game.
The Bison and the Red Raiders have met over 100 times in baseball since Andrews opened in 1968.
“What an awesome experience it was for our kids to play at Truist Point last year,” Central athletics director Mike Cook said. “The Rockers organization has been so gracious and we are forever grateful to the entire organization for the opportunity. This is a wonderful game and rivalry, now in its 55th year, and we are lucky to be able to play them again at Truist Point.”
Tickets are priced at $7 and are available only at the gate on the day of the game.
RAGSDALE, REAGAN
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale lost 10-1 against Reagan in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Chase Miller had three hits for the Tigers (1-1). Jaxson Davis added two doubles, while Cole Moebius had a hit and an RBI.
Owen Robinson took the pitching loss in three innings, striking out three while allowing one hit and walking four.
THOMASVILLE, SMITH
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville defeated Smith 7-3 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Finch Field. Travail Barnes had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (1-1). Owen Callicutt added a double while Iyzir Black also had a hit and Xavier Shaw had an RBI. Barnes got the complete-game pitching win, striking out 12 while allowing two hits and two walks.
TRINITY, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
TRINITY — Trinity beat Jordan-Matthews 4-2 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Trinity. Jake Little and Ethan Willard pitched for the Bulldogs (1-1).
TENNIS SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford swept the singles matches and downed visiting Western Guilford 8-1 in a Metro 4A Conference action on Wednesday. Singles winners for the Cowboys (1-1, 1-1 Metro) were Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Jack Perko, Grant Prevatt and Alex Toney. Nguyen/Vo and Prevatt/Perko won in doubles.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated visiting Lexington 5-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday. Zack Tooley, Gaige Blackburn, Allen Simmons, Cam Eddinger and Jordan Smith won for the Golden Eagles (1-0).
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale lost 8-1 against Page in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Page. Roman Kemp and Ved Patel teamed to win in doubles.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Wheatmore swept Randleman 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys tennis Wednesday at Randleman. Jacob Younts, Collin Burgess, Sam Greene, Avery Plummer, Hunter Moore and Kalvin Smith won in singles for the Warriors (1-0). Younts/Burgess, Greene/Moore and Plummer/Smith won in doubles.
SOFTBALL WHEATMORE, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO — Wheatmore topped West Davidson 5-2 in eight innings Wednesday in nonconference softball at West Davidson.
Carmen Turgeon struck out 12 while walking none in the complete-game victory. Savannah Heiney was 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs for the Warriors (2-0), while Samantha Bugg, Zoey Bugg, Arielle Turgeon and Carmen Turgeon each added a hit.
On Tuesday, Wheatmore defeated Salisbury 14-1. Skylar Pittman, Heiney and Carmen Turgeon each had two hits, two runs and RBIs, while Samantha Bugg had two hits and two RBIs. Carmen Turgeon struck out 11 while walking one in five innings.
RAGSDALE, TRINITY
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Trinity 24-14 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers improved to 2-0 while the Bulldogs opened their season at 0-1.
GIRLS SOCCER RAGSDALE, BETHANY COMMUNITY
SUMMERFIELD — Ragsdale shut out Bethany Community 4-0 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Bethany. The Tigers improved to 1-1.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, RJ REYNOLDS
TRIAD — Bishop McGuinness lost 1-0 against RJ Reynolds in the Forsyth County girls soccer tournament Wednesday. The Villains (0-2) will play again tonight.
BOYS GOLF AT BILTMORE FOREST CC
ASHEVILLE — Christ School beat Wesleyan Christian 307-315 in boys golf Wednesday at Biltmore Forest Country Club. Cole Rouse shot a 75 to lead the Trojans, followed by Ethan Wooten with a 76, Hunt Jardina with an 81 and Jake Brown with an 84. Jamal Hutchinson and Taylor Kuehn each shot 74 to lead the Greenies.
LACROSSE BISHOP McGUINNESS, LNC/PLP
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness lost 20-8 against Lake Norman Charter in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Bishop. The Villains moved to 1-1. In the girls match, Bishop fell 18-13 against Pine Lake Prep to dip to 0-2.
RAGSDALE, NORTH DAVIDSON
JAMESTOWN — North Davidson defeated Ragsdale 13-2 in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers opened their season 0-1.
TRACK & FIELD
AT EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson’s boys and girls won against Central Davidson in a dual-meet at East.
East won the boys team score 96.5-59.5 and the girls team score 99-37.
Winning events for the Golden Eagles were: Lily Bolz (400, 1:19.9), Fatima Cepeda (1600, 5:43.0), Avery Tysinger (3200, 13:49.0), Natalie Nameth (100 hurdles, 22.3), Grave Prevette (300 hurdles, 51.6), Olivia Gallimore (discus, 92-00), Lyndsay Reid (shot put, 35-10.00) and Gracie Bowling (triple jump, 26-01.00; high jump, 4-00.00), plus the 4x400 (4:37.8), 4x800 (12:45.3) and 4x200 (2:19.9) relays for the girls
Jackson Cook (800, 2:19.0), Dallas Salter (1600, 5:02.4), Caleb Machorro (3200, 11:18.0), Lorenzo Vallejos (300 hurdles, 46.6), Josiah Allred (shot put, 41-01.25) and Brogan Hill (long jump, 16-10.50; triple jump, 35-09.00; high jump, 5-06.00), as well as the 4x100 (48.4), 4x400 (4:02.1), 4x800 (8:56.2) and 4x200 (1:51.6) relays for the boys.
