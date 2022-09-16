CHAPEL HILL – Bishop McGuinness finished atop the 1A in the Wells Fargo Cup standings, which were released by the NCHSAA on Friday for the 2021-22 school year.
The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Bishop totaled 497.5 points for the year, finishing ahead of second-place Christ the King with 416.67.
The Villains earned nearly half of their points for the year in the spring season thanks to winning the 1A boys tennis dual team state championship and finishing as the top 1A school in boys and girls lacrosse.
Bishop also won state championships in girls basketball and boys cross-country on their way to winning the school’s eighth Wells Fargo State Cup. The title was the first for the Villains since the 2014-15 season.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Bishop McGuinness defeated Wheatmore 8-1 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Wheatmore.
Izzy Ross, Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Kate Dennen and Lily Winters won in singles for the Villains. Ross/Holton, Jernigan/Sarah Pulliam and Dennen/Winters won in doubles.
Carmen Turgeon won in singles for the Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, DAVIDSON DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Davidson Day 2-1 in a meeting of NCISAA boys soccer powers Friday at Westchester's Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel and Bo Brigman each scored for the Wildcats (7-0), who trailed midway through the first half but took a 2-1 lead into hafltime after a free kick by Van Dessel and a penalty kick by Brigman.
Nolan Patterson made 15 saves in goal for Westchester, ranked No. 3 among NCISAA 2A teams while Davidson Day is ranked No. 2.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT – High Point Central rolled past Atkins 3-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
Bryan Rivera scored twice, both on penalty kicks, while Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye scored once for the Bison (4-7 overall, 2-0 conference).
BISHOP, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – East Forsyth topped visiting Bishop McGuinness 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday.
West Graham made six saves for the Villains (4-4-3).
EAST DAVIDSON, C. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson defeated Central Davidson 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 6-3-1 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson cruised past Thomasville 25-5, 25-4, 25-8 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at East.
Lyndsay Reid had 14 kills and three aces for the Golden Eagles (12-2 overall, 5-0 conference), who have won seven in a row. Emma Anderson added six kills and two aces, while Kaitlyn Wallace had six kills, 14 assists and three aces.
Kara Mahan had seven aces and assists, Lindsay Cook had seven aces, and Reese English had three kills.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT – High Point Central swept Atkins 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Central.
The Bison improved to 5-6 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove topped host Asheboro 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday.
Ciara Major had 15 kills for the Grizzlies (5-6 overall, 2-0 conference). Olivia Dixon had 22 kills, Georgia Barnett had 13 blocks and Tatum Tesh had 30 assists.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-23, 25-21 to improve to 10-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Morgan Williams had seven kills, Riley Rausch had 10 assists, Ava Willard had five digs and Kalin Favreau had two blocks.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept NC Leadership Academy 25-10, 25-22, 25-8 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at NLCA.
Chrisbel Alcantara had nine kills and eight digs for the Villains (9-4 overall, 5-0 conference). Olivia Moreau had seven kills, and Jeanna Hauk had 27 assists, seven digs, four aces and two aces. Karstin Workman had three blocks, while Emma Briody had 22 digs.
GLENN, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 25-11, 25-12, 25-16 against East Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Glenn.
The Ladycats moved to 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity fell 25-9, 25-13, 25-20 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Randleman.
Kaitlyn McCoy had eight kills, seven digs, two blocks and an ace for the Bulldogs (9-5 overall, 1-4 conference). Karrington Batten had seven kills and three blocks. Madison Burgiss had 14 assists, seven digs and two aces, and Faith Powell had 15 digs.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors dipped to 5-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
