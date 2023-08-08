KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness captured the 1A classification title of Wells Fargo Cup for the 2022-23 school year.
The Villains totaled 383 points, topping runner-up Christ the King with 318 points, to win their second straight Wells Fargo Cup title and ninth overall.
Schools earn points by their finishes in state championship events. The top eight receive points. First-place finishers receive 50 points, while the next seven drop in five-point increments.
Pine Lake Prep (383) in the 2A, Croatan (395) in the 3A and Marvin Ridge (482) in the 4A also captured classification titles.
Bishop also won the Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the Northwest Piedmont 1A. It totaled 70 points, ahead of Cornerstone Charter with 61. East Davidson (815) won the Central Carolina 1A/2A, while Oak Grove (139) won the Mid-Piedmont 3A and Ledford (119.5) was the runner-up.
HPU WOMEN’S SOCCER PICKED THIRD
CHARLOTTE — The High Point University women’s soccer was picked to finish third and Panthers’ Emily Mashinski and Alex DePerno were picked to the preseason All-Conference team in voting by the Big South Conference’s coaches, the league office announced Tuesday.
High Point finished with 63 points and a first-place vote as it finished behind preseason favorite Radford and USC Upstate.
The Highlanders received seven of nine first-place votes and 79 points while USC Upstate had a first-place vote and 69 points.
Gardner-Webb (53 points) was chosen fourth, followed by Charleston Southern (41 points), Longwood (38 points), UNC Asheville (26 points), Presbyterian (19 points) and Winthrop (17 points).
Mashinski, a junior forward from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania., heads into her junior season after scoring three goals and dishing out two assists a year ago. The returning offensive threat was third on the team with eight points and appeared in every game (18).
Starting in every game played last season, DePerno, a native ofApex, has been a staple on the backline for the Panthers. The two-time Big South All-Conference defender comes into her senior season following a campaign where she recorded an assist and contributed to a pair of clean sheets.
Dara Russo became the first from USC Upstate selected as (Miamisburg, Ohio) the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Radford defender Helena Willson was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and Upstate’s Cora Brendle was selected as the Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
SUH COMPETES AT U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR
LOS ANGELES — Danielle Suh of High Point University failed to advance into the match play portion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship that began Monday at Bel-Air Country Club.
Suh shot rounds of 73-81 in stroke play for a total of 14-over par 154, far outside of the cut line which was expected to fall at 3-over.
