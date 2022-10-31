CARY – Bishop McGuinness earned a pair of second-place finishes in the NCHSAA 1A girls tennis individual championships Friday and Saturday at the Cary Tennis Park.
Adelaide Jernigan won her matches against Voyager Academy’s Karli McKenna 6-3, 6-1 and Voyager’s Katelyn Hutson 6-3, 6-3 before falling to Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the singles championship.
Izzy Ross and Nina Holton also reached the doubles championship following wins over Chatham Charter’s Elphie Spillman/Rebecca Brookshire 6-0, 6-3 and Mount Airy’s Ella Brant/Kancie Tate 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Chatham Central’s Olivia Brooks/Ellie Phillips won 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the final.
Trinity’s Autumn Gentry fell 6-4, 6-1 against John A. Holmes’ Ellie Spear in the first round of 2A singles in Holly Springs, while Ledford’s Kayleigh Batchek and Abby Dunbar lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to Croatan’s Arianna Cope/Grace Blair in the opening round of 3A doubles in Burlington.
Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb won 6-1, 6-3 against Leesville Road’s Sara Hauge in 4A singles in Raleigh. But she lost 6-1, 6-1 against Jordan’s Samantha Slowik in the quarterfinals.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
MT. HOLLY – Third-seeded Bishop McGuinness edged second-seeded Mountain Island Charter 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 29-27, 15-5 on Saturday at Mountain Island Charter in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball playoffs.
Olivia Moreau had 11 kills, four digs and two blocks for the Villains (24-5). Susanna Drake had seven kills, while Jeanna Hauk had 44 assists, six kills, five digs and two aces. Karstin Workman added five kills and five blocks.
Chrisbel Alcantara had five digs, three assists and two blocks, and Emma Briody had six digs, three assists and four aces.
Bishop will visit top-seeded Union Academy tonight in the regional championship. The winner will face the East champion – either No. 3 Perquimans or No. 13 Roxboro Community – in the state championship Saturday.
CROSS-COUNTRY REGIONALS
1A MIDWEST
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness won the girls team title during Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A Midwest regional at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
The Villains totaled 62 points, ahead of second-place Gray Stone Day with 64 points in the nine-team field. Bishop’s boys finished eighth with 182 points in an 11-team field.
Posting top-25 finishes were: Claire Sullivan (fourth, 21:31.62), Sofia Walter (10th, 22:40.24), Sofia Wolff (11th, 22:40.24), Julia Sullivan (19th, 23:51.38) and Mary Grace Lipscomb (25th, 24:46.55) for the girls; Arrington Culbertson (third, 17:24.46) and Alessandro Lopez-Morales (11th, 18:28.55) for the boys.
2A MIDWEST
DOBSON – East Davidson won the girls team title during Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A Midwest regional at Fisher River Park.
The Golden Eagles totaled 38 points, edging West Stanly with 42 points in the nine-team field. Wheatmore was sixth with 170, while Trinity was ninth with 249. East’s boys were third among 13 teams with 86 points, while Wheatmore was 12th with 307 and Trinity was 13th with 353.
Finishing in the top 25 were: East’s Erin Gardner (second, 20:28.69), Grace Prevette (third, 20:40.04), Fatima Cepeda (fourth, 20:57.68), Avery Tysinger (14th, 22:05.43) and Madyson York (20th, 22:48.00) for the girls; Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood (third, 17:02.86) and East’s Owen Crum (12th, 18:02.78), Dallas Salter (16th, 18:22.13) and Caleb Machorro (18th, 18:29.17) for the boys.
3A MIDWEST
KERNERSVILLE – Oak Grove posted a pair of top-five finishes in the team scores during Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A Midwest regional at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
The girls finished fourth among 13 teams with 130 points, while the boys were fifth among 19 teams with 119 points. Ledford’s boys were also eighth with 265 and High Point Central was 19th with 506. Ledford’s girls were 13th.
Posting top-25 finishes were: Oak Grove’s Natalia Everhart (14th, 22:26.50), Chloe Koper (15th, 22:27.08), Katherine Lockamy (20th, 22:44.22) and Rachel Vannoy (24th, 23:00.79) for the girls; Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps (third, 16:43.58) and Oak Grove’s Hunter Creech (10th, 17:20.26), Mason mcMillan (19th, 18:09.04) and Aiden Edwards (18:11.41).
4A MIDWEST
KERNERSVILLE – Three area runners finished in the top 100 of the highly competitive NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional Saturday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Finishing behind a number of state powerhouses atop the standings, Southwest Guilford’s boys were 20th among 26 teams and Ragsdale was 25th.
Finishing in the top 100 were: Southwest’s Isabel Davis (55th, 21:21.87) and Claire Monson (74th, 22:15.56) for the girls and Meseret Tesegay (61st, 17:38.88) for the boys.
FOOTBALL
PLAYOFF BRACKETS SET
TRIAD – Seven area teams will continue their football seasons into the postseason as state playoffs begin Friday.
Thomasville, Ledford and Oak Grove will host first-round playoff games in NCHSAA action, while East Davidson, Southern Guilford and Southwest Guilford will travel. In NCISAA play, High Point Christian will be on the road as well.
Here are the matchups for Friday’s first-round games:
NCHSAA
1A West – No. 30 Elkin (1-9) at No. 3 Thomasville (9-1)
2A West – No. 20 East Davidson (6-4) at No. 13 Bunker Hill (9-1)
3A West – No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Hibriten (5-5); No. 21 Freedom (6-4) at No. 12 Ledford (9-1); No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0)
4A West – No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1)
NCISAA
Division II – No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Hickory Grove Christian (9-1)
FRIDAY’S FOOTBALL SCORES
Southern Guilford 20, High Point Central 8 Northwest Guilford 49, Southwest Guilford 15
Rabun Gap 62, High Point Christian 7
Christ the King 41, Bishop McGuinness 14
East Davidson 28, West Davidson 14
Davie County 36, Glenn 22
Ledford 42, North Davidson 24
Oak Grove 16, Central Davidson 14
Ragsdale 28, Western Guilford 3
Thomasville 44, Lexington 12
Southwestern Randolph 56, Trinity 12
Providence Grove 59, Wheatmore 6
THURSDAY’S GAME
Walkertown 42, TW Andrews 20
PLAYOFF CHANGES
TRIAD – Three playoff games scheduled for Monday have been bumped to tonight due to the weather.
In the boys soccer playoffs, Thomasville-Bishop McGuinness at Bishop and East Davidson-Salisbury at Brown Middle have been rescheduled for tonight at 6.
Also, in the girls dual-team tennis playoffs, Bishop versus Gray Stone Day in the regional semifinals at Fourth of July Park will be this afternoon at 4.
