SUMMERFIELD – Bishop McGuinness raced past Bethany Community 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday at Bethany.

Anna Aufrance had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (16-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Mikayla Ebel and Angelina Paparoupas each scored two goals. Laney Heafner had a goal and two assists, while Ashley Hawley had a goal and an assist. Justine Grimsley added a goal, and Morgan Aho had an assist.

