SUMMERFIELD – Bishop McGuinness raced past Bethany Community 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday at Bethany.
Anna Aufrance had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (16-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Mikayla Ebel and Angelina Paparoupas each scored two goals. Laney Heafner had a goal and two assists, while Ashley Hawley had a goal and an assist. Justine Grimsley added a goal, and Morgan Aho had an assist.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 3-1 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Southwest.
Hailey Peterson scored off an assist by Gurnoor Grewal for the Cowgirls (10-8 overall, 7-6 conference).
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 7-0 against rival East Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at East Forsyth. Kirin Stewart (14 saves) and MacKenzie Potter (four saves) split time in goal for the Ladycats (2-15 overall, 0-13 conference).
ASHEBORO – Ledford fell 1-0 against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Asheboro. The Panthers dipped to 8-11-1 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped Montgomery Central 5-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
Haley Long had two goals and one assist for the Grizzlies (13-2-1 overall, 7-2 conference). Cortney O’Dell and Mallie Blizzard each added a goal, while Kinsey Adkins, Katherine Lockamy and Ashlyn Chapman each had an assist. Carmen DiFoggio got the win in goal.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 3-1 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Monday at Western. The Tigers dipped to 7-12-1 overall and 2-10-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore rolled to a 7-1 victory against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Monday at Wheatmore. The Warriors improved to 18-0 overall and 11-0 in the conference.
RALEIGH — Sarah Kahn of High Point University is tied for ninth after two days of play in the the Raleigh Region of the NCAA women’s regional at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
Khan shot a second-round 72, one stroke off her first-round 71, and is among eight tied at 1-under 143 and third among those competing as individuals. The low individual advances to the NCAA finals along with five teams.
The final round of the 54-hole regional is scheduled today. Khan is eight shots behind the overall individual leader. N.C. State is the team leader at 6-under 570, two strokes ahead of Arizona State. Wake Forest is third at 577.
ARCHDALE — Two bulls and riders from Davis Rodeo Ranch in Archdale are among more than 100 teams that will compete at the Professional Bull Riders world finals.
La Grande and Bomb Diggity, helmed by Jerome and Tiffany Davis and based in Archdale, and have qualified to compete in the 2023 PBR World Finals set for Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 12-21.
One rider will be crowned the 2023 PBR World Champion, and one bull will also be the 2023 YETI PBR World Champion Bucking Bull, earning an accompanying $100,000 bonus, at the conclusion of the event.
