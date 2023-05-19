By ENTERPRISE STAFF
KERNERSVILLE — Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated 16th-seeded Bradford Prep 7-1 on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
Justine Grimsley scored three goals and dished one assist for the Villains (19-3), who led 2-0 at halftime. Anna Krawczyk added two goals and two assists, while Claire Clampett and Anna Aufrance each had one goal. Morgan Aho and Mikayla Ebel each had an assist. Emmy Valente made one save in goal.
Bishop will host ninth-seeded South Davidson in the third round Monday.
EAST DAVIDSON, EAST GASTON
MOUNT HOLLY — Twelfth-seeded East Davidson fell 2-1 against fifth-seeded East Gaston on Thursday at East Gaston in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs. The Golden Eagles finished with a 14-4-1 record.
OAK GROVE, HIBRITEN
LENOIR — Eleventh-seeded Oak Grove lost 3-0 against sixth-seeded Hibriten on Thursday at Hibriten in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls soccer playoffs.
Carmen DiFoggio made three saves in goal for the Grizzlies (15-3-1).
HPC HIRES DOAK AS BASEBALL COACH
HIGH POINT — High Point Central has hired Chuck Doak as its baseball coach, the school announced this week.
He replaces Dwayne McGruder after one season. Mac Liveakos, who stepped in after Andy Harper died in 2021, led the Bison to 10 wins in 2022. But Central hasn’t had a winning season since Ken Morgan’s final season in 2014.
But the Bison look to have more success under Doak, who is most well-known for coaching football at crosstown rival Southwest Guilford. Doak was the Cowboys’ head coach for three seasons before stepping down in 2022.
He spent over a decade at the school, leaving in 2018 to coach at Central Academy in Union Academy before returning the following year. He’s also coached a variety of sports at Northwest Guilford, Southeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford and Lexington.
