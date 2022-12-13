TRIAD — Bishop McGuinness and Ragsdale will be among the schools participating in next week’s HAECO Invitational basketball tournament in Greensboro.

Bishop — the defending NCHSAA 1A state champion — is the top seed in the girls bracket while Ragsdale is seeded seventh. Ragsdale is the No. 6 seed in the boys bracket while Bishop is No. 8.

