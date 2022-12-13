TRIAD — Bishop McGuinness and Ragsdale will be among the schools participating in next week’s HAECO Invitational basketball tournament in Greensboro.
Bishop — the defending NCHSAA 1A state champion — is the top seed in the girls bracket while Ragsdale is seeded seventh. Ragsdale is the No. 6 seed in the boys bracket while Bishop is No. 8.
The tournament, in its 46th playing, will be Tuesday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 22, in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
In the first round Tuesday, Bishop’s girls will open against eighth-seeded Grimsley at 3 p.m. on Court 1, while Ragsdale will face second-seeded Smith at 5:30 on Court 2.
Ragsdale’s boys will meet third-seeded Grimsley at 4 p.m. on Court 2, and Bishop will face top-seeded Greensboro Day — the reigning tournament champion and perennial NCISAA powerhouse — at 6 on Court 1.
Play will conclude Dec. 22 with the girls championship at 5 and boys championship at 7.
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Central finished with seven top-five finishes — including two wins — to highlight the Millennium Indoor Track Classic on Monday at JDL Fast Track.
Placing in the top five for the Bison were: Lindsey Shaw (first — girls 1000, 3:42.20; second — girls 1600, 6:04.35), Curt Ervin (first — boys 55, 6.74; second — boys 300, 38.37); Antonio Vincent (fifth — boys 300, 39.99), Dakota Brown (second — boys shot put, 40-05.00) and the boys 4x200 relay (second — 1:43.20; Ervin, Javis Williams, Vincent and Kemari Johnson).
