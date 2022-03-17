KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped Forsyth Country Day 11-8 in nonconference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Frankie Cetrone had three goals and three assists to lead the Villains (5-1). Matthew Cetrone added two goals and three assists, while Tanner Cave and Mason Payne each had two goals.
Andrew Gaylor had a goal and an assist, while Miles Fuelher also had a goal. Michael D’ambrosio made nine saves in goal.
In the girls match, Forsyth Country Day won 25-14. Kate Dennen had nine goals and four assists for Bishop (1-4). Kiersten Varner added two goals and one assist, while Addison Vitola had two goals and Ella Suire had one goal. Grace Kohl made 10 saves in goal.
SOCCER THOMASVILLE, E. RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Thomasville’s nonconference soccer match at Eastern Randolph scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of wet field conditions.
SOFTBALL WHEATMORE, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — A rain-soaked field brought cancellation of Wheatmore’s nonconference game at South Davidson on Thursday.
LACROSSE SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Northern Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 17-5 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowboys moved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. In the girls match, Northern won 21-2. Southwest moved to 2-5 and 0-2.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn fell 18-1 against Mount Tabor in Central Piedmont boys lacrosse Tuesday at Mount Tabor. The Bobcats dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference. In the girls match, Mount Tabor won 18-5. The Ladycats dipped to 2-5 and 0-4.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southeast Guilford defeated Ragsdale 18-6 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southeast. The Tigers moved to 0-2 both overall and in the conference.
In the girls match, Southeast won 6-4. Ragsdale dipped to 0-2 and 0-2.
BOYS GOLF AT SALISBURY CC
SALISBURY — East Davidson took third during Tuesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys golf match. West Davidson won with a 166, followed by Salisbury (177), East (191), South Davidson (250) and Lexington (264). Justin Caswell shot a 43 to lead the Golden Eagles, while Ethan Campbell-Young had a 48, Brady King had a 49 and Phoenix Barrett had a 51.
West’s Calvin Hawkins and Salisbury’s Will Webb tied for medalist at 37.
AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL
GREENSBORO — Ledford finished fifth during Tuesday’s five-team nonconference match at Greensboro National. Western Alamance won with a 147, followed by Rockingham County (159), Central Davidson (161), Northern Guilford (169) and Ledford (182). Javon Comer led the Panthers with a 42, while Jacob Bethune had a 43, Tanner Walter had a 47, and Adam Spangle and Zack Robertson each had a 50. Western Alamance’s Brad Grajzar and Connor Massey each had a 34 to tie for medalist.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ELLIS MIDDLE
ADVANCE — Wesleyan Christian edged Ellis Middle 3-2 in middle school girls soccer Tuesday at Ellis Middle. Ava Peele, Cait Borden and Tegan Braun each scored a goal for the Trojans (5-1), while Peele, Lucy Gonzalez and Madison Talbert each had an assist.
