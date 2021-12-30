BOONE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Providence Academy of Johnson City, Tennessee 70-54 Thursday at Watauga High for third place in the High Country Christmas Classic’s girls bracket.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 15 points and Isabella Ross added 11 for the Villains (7-3), who went ahead with a 14-2 run in the second quarter.
On Wednesday, Bishop lost to undefeated Ashe County 57-53 in overtime as the Huskies sealed the win by hitting 3 of 4 free throws.
Adelaide Jernigan led Bishop with 18 points, Charley Chappell had 15 and Tate Chappell 14.
DAVIDSON-RANDOLPH CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
OAK GROVE GIRLS, SW RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Oak Grove pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Southwestern Randolph 67-55 Wednesday for the championship in a girls bracket of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament at Ledford.
Zaire Jones scored 24 points on 11 of 18 shots and pulled 14 rebound to lead the Grizzlies and was named tournament MVP. Hailey Long added 19 points and.Avery Ray grabbed 10 rebounds.
THOMASVILLE BOYS,LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Tied at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Thomasville defeated Ledford 63-56 for the boys championship at Ledford.
Jonathan Gladden led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Nate Carr led Ledford with 13.
OAK GROVE BOYS, SW RANDOLPH
WALLBURG – Oak Grove’s boys wrapped up play in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas tournament with a 61-42 victory over Southwestern Randolph at Ledford High School.
Gavin Sinson scored 21 to lead the Grizzlies (4-8) and Lane Kimmer added 14.
TRINITY BOYS, WHEATMORE
WALLBURG – Trinity’s boys defeated Wheatmore 57-54 at Ledford on Wednesday.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, S. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Wheatmore’s girls downed South Davidson 60-43 at Ledford on Wednesday. The Warriors led 57-23 entering the fourth quarter.
E. RANDOLPH’S, TRINITY
WALLBURG – Eastern Randolph topped Trinity’s girls 35-27 on Wednesday at Ledford.
JORDAN-MATTHEWS BOYS, E. DAVIDSON
CLIMAX – Jordan-Matthews’ boys turned back East Davidson 51-36 in a consolation game at Providence Grove.
LEXINGTON GIRLS, E. DAVIDSON
CLIMAX – Lexington’s girls defeated East Davidson 60-39 in a consolation game at Providence Grove.
