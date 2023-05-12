CHAPEL HILL — Bishop McGuinness received the No.1 seed in 1A West and Wheatmore landed the No. 2 seed in 2A West when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) released brackets for the girls soccer playoffs that begin Monday.
Bishop (17-3) will host No. 32 in a first-round match while Wheatmore (19-0) entertains No. 31 Shelby (9-10). Also in 2A West, East Davidson (13-3-1) is the No. 12 seed and hosts No. 21 Lincolnton (11-5-3)
In 3A West, Oak Grove (14-2-1) is No. 11 and plays No. 22 Northwest Cabarrus (11-7-1) while Ledford (8-12-1) is the No. 24 seed and travels to No. 9 Central Academy (11-10-1).
In 4A West, Southwest Guilford (11-9) is seeded No. 31 and travels to No. 2 Watauga (14-2-1).
WESLEYAN, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
CHARLOTTE — Eighth-seeded Charlotte Country Day blanked visiting unseeded Wesleyan Christian Academy 5-0 in the second round of the NCISAA girls soccer playoffs thursday. Wesleyan finishes the season 8-4.
NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CARY — Timothy Hackman and Evan Sturgill of Bishop McGuiness lost 7-5,6-4 to Seth Camacho and A.J. Garcia in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A doubles championship on Friday at the Cary Tennis Park.
