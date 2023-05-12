CHAPEL HILL — Bishop McGuinness received the No.1 seed in 1A West and Wheatmore landed the No. 2 seed in 2A West when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) released brackets for the girls soccer playoffs that begin Monday.

Bishop (17-3) will host No. 32 in a first-round match while Wheatmore (19-0) entertains No. 31 Shelby (9-10). Also in 2A West, East Davidson (13-3-1) is the No. 12 seed and hosts No. 21 Lincolnton (11-5-3)

