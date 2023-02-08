TRIAD — Bishop McGuinness’ boys and girls teams both finished off undefeated runs through the conference.
The Villains defeated Cornerstone Charter 65-30 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Cornerstone.
Jamison Graves scored 17 points while Cayden Long had 12 points to lead the Villains (18-6 overall, 12-0 conference). Andrew Schrage and John Campbell each added 10 points.
In the girls game, Bishop cruised to a 67-12 victory to move to 20-3 and 10-0. Adelaide Jernigan had 14 points, followed by Tate Chappell with 11 points and Jenna Moore with eight points.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Central lost 65-53 against Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Atkins.
The Bison fell to 2-21 overall and 2-11 in the conference.
In the girls game, Central fell 58-3 to move to 0-23 and 0-13.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 69-53 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowboys dipped to 15-7 overall and 8-5 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest lost 55-47 to move to 13-10 and 7-6.
THOMASVILLE, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville topped East Davidson 60-46 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 19-4 overall and 10-1 in the conference, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 3-21 and 2-9.
In the girls game, East won 51-38 to improve to 5-19 and 4-7 while Thomasville dipped to 0-22 and 0-11.
GLENN, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn fell 66-50 against rival East Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at East Forsyth.
The Bobcats improved to 10-13 overall and 4-9 in the conference.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 54-34 to move to 3-19 and 0-13.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Ledford doubled up host Asheboro 55-24 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball Tuesday.
Morgan Harrison scored 18 points to lead the Panthers (18-4 overall, 7-2 conference). Sarah Ledbetter added 12 points, followed by Laya Sands with seven points.
In the boys game, Ledford fell 49-37 to move to 13-9 and 6-3.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY — Oak Grove defeated Montgomery Central 92-57 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Dalton Van Leuvan scored 19 points to lead the Grizzlies (10-12 overall, 4-5 conference). Loucas Shoaf added 16 points, while Lane Kimmer had 15.
In the girls game, Oak Grove raced to an 88-49 victory to move to 16-6 and 8-1. Haley Long had 21 points and six steals, while Trista Charles had 16 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists, and Zaire Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
RAGSDALE, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale topped Northwest Guilford 51-48 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Northwest.
The Tigers improved to 14-9 overall and 8-5 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 49-36 to move to 4-16 and 2-11.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford edged Dudley 48-45 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Dudley.
Jucqarie Love scored 13 points to lead the Storm (19-4 overall, 12-1 conference), who hold a one-game lead over Smith atop the conference standings with one to play. Jamias Ferere added 12 points while Nick Blackston had 10 points.
In the girls game, Southern fell 36-35 in overtime to dip to 7-15 and 4-9.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Trinity lost 98-70 against Eastern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs dipped to 17-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
In the girls game, Trinity fell 72-39 to move to 12-11 and 4-7.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Wheatmore fell 81-52 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Cooper Black scored 27 points while Saki McKoy had 17 to lead the Warriors (5-16 overall, 0-11 conference).
In the girls game, Wheatmore won 57-48 to improve to 8-13 and 4-7. Kynnedi Routh had 20 points, followed by Bri Hill with 15 points and Madeline Mullinnix with nine points. Summer Bowman chipped in 11 rebounds.
