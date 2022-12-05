KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat Cherokee 43-42 in nonconference girls basketball Friday at Bishop.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 16 points to lead the Villains (2-0), who regularly met the Braves late in the playoffs during their run of state titles from 2006 to 2014. Tate Chappell added 10 points.
Charley Chappell made two free throws during the final minute to give Bishop the lead, and the Villains held on defensively to seal the win.
In the boys game, Bishop raced to a 60-20 victory – which gave coach Josh Thompson win No. 300 for his career. John Campbell scored 16 points while Jamison Graves added 11 for the Villains (2-0), who led 26-6 after one quarter.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, EASTERN RANDOLPH
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford surged past Eastern Randolph 85-73 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Southwest.
Corbin Wilson scored 17 points and made nine steals for the Cowboys (4-0), who outscored the Wildcats 32-16 in the fourth quarter. Noah Goldston added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Martin Giant had 12 points and Troy Scarborough had 10 points.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL
ASHEVILLE – High Point Christian fell 63-49 against Asheville School in nonconference boys basketball Saturday at Asheville School.
The Cougars (2-4) also defeated Asheville Chistian 48-35 on Friday.
In the girls game, HPCA beat Asheville School 53-37. The Cougars (2-4) lost 41-38 against Asheville Christian in a rematch from last year’s NCISAA 3A final.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
ASHEVILLE – Wesleyan Christian topped Asheville Christian 68-62 in boys basketball Saturday at Asheville Christian.
Luke Morgan had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans (2-6), followed by Trenton Jackson with 16 points and Stephen McLamb with 10 points.
Wesleyan also lost 72-45 against Rabun Gap on Friday. McLamb had 11 points, while Morgan had eight.
In the girls game, Wesleyan lost 69-44 against Asheville Christian. The Trojans (3-5) also lost 54-33 against Rabun Gap. Taylor Hawley had 17 points to lead Wesleyan.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE O’NEAL SCHOOL
SOUTHERN PINES – Westchester Country Day beat The O’Neal School 52-45 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at O’Neal.
Jalen Umstead scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats (2-3). MJ Edwards added 12 points, while Nolan Patterson chipped in 11 points.
In the girls game, Westchester lost 58-15 to move to 3-1.
GLENN, NORTHERN GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn edged Northern Guilford 59-55 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Glenn.
The Bobcats moved to 3-1.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 73-18 to move to 2-3.
RAGSDALE, EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Ragsdale defeated Eastern Guilford 86-73 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Eastern Guilford.
Kobe Parker scored 20 points while KJ Burke added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-1). Gavyn Williams had 18 points, and Ron Jones grabbed 10 rebounds.
In the girls game, Ragsdale won 65-63 to improve to 1-2. Mya Patrick had 22 points while Ja’Maya Boddie had 1 7 points for the Tigers.
TRINITY, EAST ROWAN
SALISBURY – Trinity rolled past East Rowan 82-68 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at East Rowan.
Dominic Payne scored 42 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-1). Brandon Campbell chipped in 20 points, hitting all six of his attempts from 3-point range, while Dylan Hodges had 20 points.
In the girls game, Trinity won 61-44 to improve to 5-1. Autumn Gentry had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while Kennedy Jackson had 26 points and eight rebounds.
SWIMMING
AT WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won a pair of head-to-head matchups during Friday’s meet against Forsyth Country Day and Westchester Country Day at Wesleyan.
Wesleyan’s boys won 71-20 against Westchester and the girls won 70-16 against Westchester. Forsyth’s boys won 75-16 against Westchester and 53-41 against Wesleyan. Its girls won 81-9 against Westcheter and 55-39 against Wesleyan.
Winning events for Wesleyan were: Braeden Smith (boys 200 free, 2:08.11), Elle Gardner (girls 50 free, 27.20; girls 100 breaststroke, 1:20.35), Thad Austin (boys 50 free, 21.74; boys 100 back, 52.95) and Katy Stevens (girls 500 free, 6:13.70), as well as the girls 200 medley (2:05.83), boys 200 medley (2:01.63) and boys 200 free (1:42.41) relays.
Ben Hunsberger won the boys butterfly in 59.61 for Westchester, which also got top-three finishes from Hunsberger (second, boys 50 free – 22.98) and Liza Foster (second, girls 100 fly – 1:15.74).
WRESTLING
AT CH NECESSARY INVITATIONAL
MILLERS CREEK – Four area wrestlers finished first in their weight class to highlight Saturday’s CH Necessary Invitational at West Wilkes.
East Davidson’s Logan Cribb won at 152 pounds, while Wheatmore’s Trey Swaney won at 132, Dominic Hittepole won at 160 and Zechariah Starkweather won at 170.
In the girls tournament, East’s Danielle Dennis won at 145 pounds.
AT MIKE RAYBON INVITATIONAL
JAMESTOWN – A pair of Ragsdale wrestlers won their weight class during Saturday’s Mike Raybon Invitational at Ragsdale.
Bradley Yokum won at 113 pounds and Noah Richardson won at 220.
AT BOBBY LLOYD INVITATIONAL
THOMASVILLE – Five area wrestlers finished first in their weight class to highlight Saturday’s Bobby Lloyd Invitational at Thomasville.
Thomasville’s Carlos Vasquez won at 126 pounds, Alex Henderson won at 152, Eriberto Torres won at 160 and Owen Callicutt won at 182. Oak Grove’s Isaiah McGuffin won at 220.
AT MOUNT PLEASANT INVITATIONAL
MOUNT PLEASANT – A trio of Trinity wrestlers took first in their weight class during Saturday’s Mount Pleasant Invitational at Mount Pleasant.
Bliss Joyce won at 138 pounds, while Joey Smith won at 220 and Lawson Coltrane won at 182.
