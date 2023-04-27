KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped Cornerstone Charter 1-0 on Tuesday at Bishop to capture the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer championship.

Morgan Aho scored off an assist by Anna Aufrance for the Villains (12-3 overall, 5-0 conference), who outshot the Cardinals 30-1 for the match. Emmy Valente finished with one save in goal.

