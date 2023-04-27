KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped Cornerstone Charter 1-0 on Tuesday at Bishop to capture the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer championship.
Morgan Aho scored off an assist by Anna Aufrance for the Villains (12-3 overall, 5-0 conference), who outshot the Cardinals 30-1 for the match. Emmy Valente finished with one save in goal.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO — High Point Central tied Smith 5-5 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Smith. The Bison moved to 3-9-3 overall and 2-5-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson edged Salisbury 1-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
Abby Connolly scored the lone goal of the match for the Golden Eagles (11-2-1 overall, 8-1 conference).
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY — Oak Grove scored twice in the second half to surge past Asheboro 2-1 in a key match atop the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer standings Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Haley Long and Katherine Lockamy, who netted a penalty kick, each scored for the Grizzlies (11-1-1 overall, 5-1 MPC), who remained tied with North Davidson for first but pulled a game ahead of the Blue Comets (7-4-4, 4-2). Carmen DiFoggio made two saves in goal.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY — Trinity tied Uwharrie Charter 1-1 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Trinity. The Bulldogs moved to 4-12-2 overall and 2-6-1 in the conference.
SOFTBALL SOUTHERN GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford rolled past host Cornerstone Charter 16-7 in nonconference softball Wednesday.
Madison Goins had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Storm (14-4 overall, 11-2 conference). Ashlyn Pegram also had three hits and two RBIs, while Kenly Brown had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Kaitlyn McGuire had two hits, including a double, and Avery Lowe had a hit and an RBI.
Lowe got the pitching win, striking out seven in five innings.
TRACK AT RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Southwest Guilford won both team scores during Wednesday’s track meet against Ragsdale and Bishop McGuinness at Ragsdale.
Southwest posted 50 points to finish atop the girls scores and 74 points to win the boys score. Ragsdale was second in the girls scores with 43. Bishop’s Grace Harriman had a pair of top-three finishes in the throws for four points. Ragsdale was second in the boys scores with 37.
Winning events for Southwest were: Alexandrya Goodwin (girls 100 hurdles, 17.90), Darius Hairston (boys 110 hurdles, 16.90), Dorothea Adekunle (girls 1600, 5:47.00), Christien Stamp (boys 1600, 4:33.00), Elijah Godfrey (boys 400, 53.20), Dinazty Matthews (girls 800, 2:44.00), Bryan Figuero (boys 200, 22.80), Savion Brooks (boys high jump, 5-08.00), Jakari Squires (boys shot put, 45-02.00), Sady Moody (girls shot put, 34-11.00; girls discus, 134-04), Jada Speight (girls triple jump, 30-00.25), Jordyn Ratliff (boys discus, 119-07) and Joseph Horne (boys long jump, 19-01.00), plus the boys 4x800 (10:13.00) and boys 4x400 (3:52.50) relays
Winning events for Ragsdale were: Madison Campbell (girls 100, 13.20; girls 200, 27.70), Giana Rodriguez (girls 400, 1:08.50), Harrison Howard (boys 800, 2:03.00), Fabian Diggs (boys triple jump, 36-03.00) and Aliana Cole (girls triple jump, 15-10.50), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:51.90), boys 4x200 (1:36.80), girls 4x100 (53.30) and boys 4x100 (46.00) relays.
AT EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE — High Point Central had eight top-three finishes — including four wins — to highlight Wednesday’s four-team Mid-State 3A meet at Eastern Guilford.
Atkins won the girls score with 98 points, followed by Eastern with 90. Eastern won the boys score with 123. 5 points, trailed by Atkins with 72. Central was fourth in both scores — tallying 23 points in the girls total and 25.5 in the boys total.
Winning for Central were: Lindsey Shaw (girls 800, 2:39.0), Dakota Brown (boys shot put, 44-04.00), Neveah Jackson (girls long jump, 14-04.00) and the boys 4x400 relay (3:42.0).
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Wheatmore’s girls were first and Trinity’s boys were second in Wednesday’s PAC 1A/2A meet at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore won the girls team total with 137 points, followed by Providence Grove with 108. Trinity was sixth with 29. Randleman won the boys team total with 145 points, trailed by Trinity with 134. Wheatmore was fourth with 78.
Winning events for Wheatmore were: Ariel Martin (girls 100 hurdles, 18.99), Peyton McDevitt (boys 200, 24.15), Zach Hazelwood (boys 1600, 4:52.88; boys 3200, 10:41.94) and Rylee Reidling (girls discus, 88-2), as well as the girls 4x200 (2:02.71) and girls 4x400 (4:50.86) relays.
Winning events for Trinity were: Dominic Payne (boys 100, 11.69), Giovanni Jaimes (boys 400, 55.77), Jose Castillo (boys 800, 2:13.12) and Dylan Hodges (boys long jump, 20-2.50), plus the boys 4x100 (46.73), boys 4x200 (1:37.62), boys 4x400 (3:55.43) and boys 4x800 (9:18.00) relays.
