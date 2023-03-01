BURNSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness knocked off top-seeded Mountain Heritage 58-54 on Tuesday at Mountain Heritage in the NCHSAA 1A West boys basketball regional semifinals.
The Villains will face third-seeded Eastern Randolph on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Freedom High in Morganton. The girls game will follow at 3 as Bishop will take on Robbinsville.
John Campbell scored 16 points to lead Bishop (25-5), back in the regional championship for the first time since winning the state title in 2019. Miller Aho added 13 points while Jamison Graves followed with 12 points.
The Villains jumped ahead 15-3 in the first quarter, led 23-15 at halftime and held off the Cougars (26-2), who were led by Max Smoker with 18 points, and their furious second-half rally.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian topped Providence Day 9-2 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Yates Sikes had two hits while Evan Goodwin added a bases-clearing triple to key the Cougars (1-0), who scored seven runs in the third inning. Dylan Story, Bryson King and Trace Aufderhar combined for 16 strikeouts on the mound.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — High Point Central defeated Lexington 12-3 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Holt-Moffitt Field.
Gilbert Amaya Pena had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Bison (1-0), who led 8-2 through two innings. Darrius Robbins added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Keith Lucas also had two hits and Collin Burgess had a hit and an RBI.
Savion Harris got the pitching win, striking out 13 in six innings.
Central also announced it will take on rival T.W. Andrews at Truist Point on Wednesday, March 8, and Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m.
LEDFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
WALLBURG — Ledford walked off with a 6-5 win against Uwharrie Charter in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Ledford’s Hinkle Field.
Angel Pichardo had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Panthers (1-0), who scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh after Uwharrie scored three in the top half. Wilmer Martinez also had two hits and an RBI, while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. chipped in two hits.
Travis Rhoads picked up the pitching win, getting the final two outs of the seventh. Starting pitcher Garrett Roark struck out six in five innings, giving up three hits and a walk.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SOUTH DAVIDSON
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat South Davidson 5-0 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Bishop.
Tyler Pesavento and Jayden Shively each had two hits for the Villains (1-0). Tommy Mattox added a hit, a run and an RBI. Ryan Porter struck out four while allowing three hits in a complete-game shutout.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN ALAMANCE
ELON — Southwest Guilford fell 9-8 in nine innings against Western Alamance in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Western Alamance.
Tyler Shafer had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs to lead the Cowboys (0-1). Jack Bliven added a double and two RBIs while Devin Hernandez chipped in a hit and an RBI.
Tanner Royals and Ryan Berry each struck out six in early-inning work on the mound, while Kaden Morgan took the loss.
EAST DAVIDSON, TRINITY
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated Trinity 7-1 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at East.
Tripp Beck had a double, a three-run home run and four RBIs to key the Golden Eagles (1-0). Ethan Loman went 3 for 4 with two doubles, while Trey Kennedy added two hits. Caleb Snovak pitched six innings before Alex Carver pitched the seventh.
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — High Point Christian raced past Central Davidson 10-0 in five innings Tuesday in nonconference softball at Central Davidson.
Laci Jarrell had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Cougars (1-0), who scored six runs in the third inning. Lexi Hall also had two hits, a double, and an RBI, while Lauren Sexton and Mary Douglas Hayworth each had two hits and two runs.
Hall struck out five while allowing just two hits in four innings in the circle, and Paisley Dixon added one shutout inning.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — High Point Central crushed host Lexington 19-1 in nonconference softball Tuesday. The Bison opened their season 1-0.
LEDFORD, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Ledford rolled past East Davidson 12-1 in six innings Tuesday in nonconference softball at Brown Middle.
Leah Leonard had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs while Sophie Wheat had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Panthers (1-0). Lily Moser also had two hits.
Leonard struck out nine while allowing two hits in five innings in the circle.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — Southwest Guilford defeated Glenn 15-4 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Glenn.
The Cowgirls opened their season 1-0.
SOCCER
WHEATMORE, LEDFORD
TRINITY — Wheatmore shut out Ledford 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Ellie Garrison scored four goals for the Warriors. Summer Bowman added a goal and two assists, while Natalie Bowman had a goal and an assist. Lucy Lockwood got the win in goal.
Wheatmore opened its season at 1-0 while the Panthers moved to 1-1.
