KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness’ boys lost to visiting Winston-Salem Prep 59-53 and fell short in their effort to tie the Phoenix for first place in Northwest Piedmont 1A standings Monday.
The Villains led 15-11 after a quarter and 29-28 at the half, then were outscored 31-25 for the rest of the game. Winston-Salem Prep improved to 8-0 in the league and 15-2 overall while Bishop McGuinness slipped to 12-7, 7-2.
John Campbell led the Villains with 17 points and Dawson McAlhany had 10.
Bishop’s girls continued their roll through the NWPC, winning 64-11 and allowing no more than four points in any quarter while improving to 15-4, 7-0. The Villains have allowed 63 points in their conference games.
Adelaide Jernigan, who hit three 3s, led the Villains with 23 points. Tate Chappell added 16.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – Salisbury’s boys raced past visiting Thomasville 93-72 and took over sole possession of first place overall in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference on Monday.
Thomasville held a 19-16 lead after the first quarter but the Hornets surged in the second quarter to lead 35-30 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 56-42 in the second half.
Salisbury, a 2A school, improved to 11-3 and remained unbeaten in the league at 6-0. Thomasville slipped to 11-4 and second overall in the CCC at 5-1 but remained first among 1A schools.
WESLEYAN GIRLS, GRACE CHRISTIAN
SANFORD – Grace Christian defeated visiting Wesleyan Christian 56-53 in a meeting of girls basketball power Monday at Grace.
Lily Pereira scored 17 points to lead the Trojans (15-4), ranked No. 19 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCISAA 4A schools. Lilly McRae had 14 and Taylor Hawley 12.
Grace Christian (23-1), ranked No. 1 among NCISAA 1A teams and No. 11 in the state overall, led 36-29 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 57-40 by the end of the third quarter.
WESTCHESTER GIRLS, BETHANY
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s girls defeated visiting Bethany Community School 34-12 in nonconference action Monday.
The Wildcats improved to 7-6 overall.
WRESTLING
AT TRINITY
TRINITY – Second-seeded Trinity beat 15th-seeded West Wilkes 50-18 and seventh-seeded Morehead 54-21 on Monday at Trinity in the opening rounds of the NCHSAA 2A dual team state wrestling tournament.
Winning for the Bulldogs against West Wilkes were: Brayden Hall (106 pounds, MD 16-2), Spencer May (113, fall 8:31), Chris Grubb (120, MD 10-1), Levi Dennis (126, fall 2:15), KJ Stafford (132, dec 6-1), Charles “Bear” Shaefor (138, fall 4:34), David Makupson (145, forfeit), Casey Hohn (152, dec 8-2), Colby Peel (182, forfeit) and Gavin Hardister (195, fall 2:12).
Winning against Morehead were: May (113, fall 0:35), Gavin McCall (120, fall 1:16), Grubb (126, dec 10-6), Dennis (132, dec 5-4), Makupson (138, fall 3:56), Schaefor (145, forfeit), Johnny Bryant (170, fall 2:56), Gavin Hardister (182, fall 0:28), Xavier Horton (220, fall 5:27) and Joey Smith (285, fall 1:15).
Trinity will face 11th-seeded Newton-Conover in the third round today at Bandys and, with a win, would take on either top-seeded Bandys or 12th-seeded West Lincoln in the regional championship shortly thereafter.
AT THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Third-seeded Thomasville defeated 14th-seeded Chatham Central 72-12 and 11th-seeded Albemarle 66-18 on Monday at Thomasville in the opening rounds of the NCHSAA 1A dual team state wrestling tournament.
Winning for the Bulldogs against Chatham Central were: Jon Fuentes (138 pounds, forfeit), Eriberto Torres (145, forfeit), Alex Henderson (152, forfeit), Zariah Moss (160, forfeit), Ramiro Gutierrez (170, fall), Owen Callicutt (182, forfeit), Marco Martinez (195, fall), Deshawn Holman (285, fall), Josue Gomez (106, forfeit), BJ Sivongxey (113, forfeit), Pablo Rodriguez (120, fall) and Carlos Vasquez (126, forfeit).
Winning against Albemarle were: Torres (145, fall), Henderson (152, fall), Jonathan Rodriguez (160, fall), Gutierrez (170, forfeit), Callicutt (182, forfeit), Martinez (195, fall), Taj Gabriel (220, fall), Holman (285, fall), Gomez (106, fall), Vasquez (126, forfeit) and Fuentese (138, fall).
Thomasville will face second-seeded Rosewood in the third round today at Rosewood and, with a win, would face either top-seeded Uwharrie Charter or fourth-seeded Pamlico in the regional championship shortly thereafter.
AT ROSEWOOD
GOLDSBORO – Seventh-seeded Bishop McGuinness lost 42-30 against 10th-seeded Union Academy on Monday at Rosewood in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A dual team state wrestling tournament.
AT BANDYS
CATAWBA – Ninth-seeded East Davidson defeated eighth-seeded Madison 42-42 (4-1 on forfeits) but lost to top-seeded Bandys 78-6 on Monday at Bandys in the opening rounds of the NCHSAA 2A dual team state wrestling tournament.
Winning for the Golden Eagles against Madison were: Madison Tucker (113 pounds, forfeit), Montgomery Cressi (120, forfeit), Dillon Poole (132, DQ), Michael Guy-Ramos (138, forfeit), Bradyn Slate (160, forfeit), Jacob Gammons (170, fall 3:13) and Cameron Garrett (182, fall 0:58).
Caleb Irwin (285, fall 3:07) won against Bandys.
AT NORTH HENDERSON
HENDERSONVILLE – Fourteenth-seeded Oak Grove fell 39-36 against third-seeded North Henderson on Monday at North Henderson in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A dual team state wrestling tournament.
Blake Shinault (182 pounds), Isaiah McGuffin (195), Zane Williams (220), Jackson Oaks (285), Blake Compton (106) and John Courson (113) won for the Grizzlies by forfeit.
SWIMMING
REGIONAL SCHEDULES
1A/2A Central (Central Carolina, Mid-State, Northwest Piedmont conferences) – Friday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, following coaches meeting at 4:05 p.m.
3A Central (Mid-Piedmont and Mid-State conferences) – Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, following coaches meeting at 8:35 a.m.
4A Central (Central Piedmont and Metro conferences) – Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, following coaches meeting at 4:05 p.m.
* Diving for all three regionals will be Thursday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center; the boys start at 8:50 a.m. followed by the girls
