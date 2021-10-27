KERNERSVILLE — No. 5 seed Bishop McGuinness defeated 12th-seeded Robbinsville 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 in a second-round match in the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball playoffs Tuesday at Bishop.
Chrisbel Alcantara led the Villains with 17 kills and Grace Hutjens had nine. Emma Briody popped 17 digs, Jeanna Hauk 15 and Alcantara 13. Hauk dished 25 assists.
Bishop (24-5-1) travels to No. 4-seeded Piedmont Community Charter in Gastonia for a third-round match tonight.
MORE VOLLEYBALL WHEATMORE, MAIDEN
MAIDEN — Maiden swept Wheatmore 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West playoffs on Tuesday at Maiden. The Warriors end the season 10-13.
HP CHRISTIAN, COASTAL CHRISTIAN
WILMINGTON — No. 4 seed High Point Christian lost to top-seeded Coastal Christian in three sets in a NCISAA 3A semifinal playoff match Tuesday at Coastal Christian.
HPCA ends the season 21-8. Coastal Christian (31-2) plays host to No. 2 seed Asheville Christian (19-4) in the championship match on Saturday.
SOCCER WESLEYAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE — No. 1 seed Carmel Christian defeated fourth-seed Wesleyan Christian 1-0 in a NCISAA 4A semifinal playoff match Tuesday.
Wesleyan ends the season 16-6-1. Carmel Christian (15-1-1) plays host to second-seed Rabun Gap (19-1-1) in the championship match Saturday. Rabun Gap blanked No. 3 Durham Academy 3-0 on Tuesday
MORE SOCCER NC LEADERSHIP, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE — N.C. Leadership Academy finished the regular-season unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over visiting Cornerstone Charter on Tuesday.
NCLA, which led 3-0 at halftime, finishes first in the Northwest Piedmont 1A at 10-0 and improves to 20-0-1 overall.
Aanakin Leister scored three goals and dished an assist for the Falcons. David Truhe and Brandon Mendoza added a goal each, and Mendoza had an assist.
SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Jack Perko scored two goals and Alex Camacho-Ramierz added one as Southwest Guilford defeated host Ragsdale 3-1 in a Metro 4A match Tuesday. The Cowboys led 2-0 at halftime.
Joe Specht dished an assist for Metro champ Southwest, which improved to 19-0-1, 13-0. Ragsdale slips to 11-10-1, 5-8.
E. FORSYTH, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth defeated Glenn 4-2 in a Central Piedmont 4A match at Glenn on Tuesday.
Aido Gonzales and Cristian Mendoza scored goals for the Bobcats (7-13-2, 3-9-1 CPC). Randy Avalia-Salinas and Yanta Santamaria dished assists.
BISHOP, BETHANY
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness topped Bethany Charter 7-1 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A match Tuesday at Bishop.
The Villains led 4-0 at the half. They improved to 6-12-2 and 4-3-2 in the league.
