CHARLOTTE — The Chief Executives of Big South Conference schools recently approved the allocation of $2 million to help men’s and women’s basketball programs. The vote was taken at the conference’s recent spring meetings in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Some of the money can be used by schools to attract better opponents for home games and other program enhancements. The conference also announced some of the money will be paid to schools for winning the women’s basketball championship.
The conference also approved the adoption of a standardized, leaguewide game replay system in basketball, which will allow for better consistency at all venues in addition to enhancing the evaluation and training of men’s and women’s basketball officials.
ROCKERS TO HONOR STATE CHAMPS
HIGH POINT — Wheatmore’s state champion girl’s soccer team will be honored by the High Point Rockers next week, according to an email from the school. The Warriors will be recognized during the Rockers game against Long Island on June 16.
EAST-WEST SELECTIONS
TRIAD — Two players from schools in the High Point Enterprise coverage area were selected to play in the East-West women’s soccer All-Star game on July 12 at McPherson Stadium. The selections are Aleesia Ambrosio of Ragsdale and Emilia Pirkl of Bishop McGuinness.
HITOMS, MONARCHS
THOMASVILLE — The HiToms edged the Greensboro Monarchs 1-0 in a seven-inning exhibition game Tuesday at Finch Field. Clay Edmondson, who struck out two in two innings, was the winning pitcher, and Ethan Snyder was credited with a save. Chase Evans went 1 for 3 with a double to help lead High Point-Thomasville at the plate.
HUSHPUPPIES, MUSCADINES
PINEVILLE — The High Point Hushpuppies scored three runs in the top of the ninth and defeated the Mecklenburg Muscadines 4-2 in Old North State League action on Tuesday.
Dylan Driver laced a two-run triple and scored a run to help lead High Point at the plate. Cameron Guarione was the winning pitcher in tossing 3 ⅓ innings in relief of Hunter Hill. Colby Roy was credited with a save.
POST 87 HITOMS
KANNAPOLIS — The Post 87 HiToms fell to the Post 115 Kannapolis Towlers 13-11 on Tuesday at Northwest Cabarrus High.
