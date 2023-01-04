HIGH POINT – Three basketball standouts will be inducted into Westchester Country Day’s athletic hall of fame Friday during the school’s homecoming events.
Deuce Bello (2011), Steve Grimm (1980) and Robert East (1975) will be honored in a ceremony at 6 p.m. in Brooks Gym in between the Wildcats’ varsity girls and boys basketball games against Davidson Day.
Bello was a member of the 2011 NCISAA 2A state championship team. The Wildcats also won regular season and conference tournament titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011. He was conference player of the year and all-state in 2009, 2010 and 2011, as well as all-conference in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Bello later played collegiately at Baylor, Missouri and East Tennessee State and professionally in Denmark, Egypt and Morocco. He lives in Houston and works as an entrepreneur in the fashion industry as well as a software developer in the information technology sector.
Grimm was first team all-conference, first team all-district and honorable mention all-state in 1979 and 1980. He twice set the school record for points in a game – scoring 40 points in 1979 and 45 in 1980 during his final home game. He helped Westchester, which received an at-large bid, upset the No. 1 team in the state during the 1979 playoffs.
Grimm later played tennis at Greensboro College, where he’s a member of the hall of fame as well. He won conference titles in singles and doubles and was a member of the only team championship in program history. He made his career in human resources and finances and is semi-retired living in Todd, near Boone.
East, who will be inducted posthumously, was a standout player from among the school’s earliest teams. His career highlights included a 22-point performance against Forsyth Country Day in 1972. He helped Westchester go 12-0 in conference play in 1973 and earned the Wildcat Award for sportsmanship and leadership in 1974.
East later attended Catawba and worked in the automotive supply industry. He died in 2000. His mother, Jan East Glover, will accept the award on his behalf.
BASKETBALL
TW ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM – TW Andrews raced past North Forsyth 72-42 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at North.
Keyshawn Gunthrop scored 18 points to lead the Red Raiders (8-3 overall, 2-0 conference). DJ Jackson added 15 points while Corey Pate had 11 points.
In the girls game, Andrews won 42-28 to improve to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Sanai Johnson had 10 points, while Alex Belton had nine, and Janiya Milligan and Nijayah Townes each had six.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, AUSTRALIA HORIZONS
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped the Australian Horizons travel team 65-19 in boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
The Cougars moved to 10-8.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian beat Charlotte Country Day 62-33 in girls basketball Tuesday at Charlotte Country Day.
Lily Pereira had 19 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Trojans (10-8). Taylor Hawley added 17 points while Blythe Cunningham had nine points.
In the boys game, Wesleyan fell 55-43 to move to 4-12. Trenton Jackson had 10 points, while Jasean Williams had nine points.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
MOUNT AIRY – Bishop McGuinness cruised past Millennium Charter 64-18 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Millennium.
Cayden Long had 22 points while Laken Locklear had 12 rebounds for the Villains (9-3 overall, 2-0 conference). Jackson Goins added nine points.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn defeated RJ Reynolds 55-45 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Reynolds.
The Bobcats improved to 8-6 overall and 2-2 in the CPC.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 55-37 to fall to 3-10 and 0-4.
OAK GROVE, WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Oak Grove beat Wheatmore 54-41 in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday at Wheatmore.
The win was No. 100 for coach Sissy Rausch.
Trista Charles scored 16 points for the Grizzlies (8-5). Zaire Jones chipped in 12 points, while Haley Long had eight points. Bri Hill had 11 points while Summer Bowman had 10 points for the Warriors (4-9).
In the boys game, Oak Grove won 68-42. Max Van Weerdhuizan scored 25 points for the Grizzlies (6-7), followed by JB Shabazz with 11 and Gavin Stinson with 10. Riley Strickland scored 20 points while Gavin Strickland had 11 points to lead the Warriors (5-8).
THOMASVILLE, SOUTH DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville defeated South Davidson 76-62 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, Thomasville lost 69-20 to move to 0-10 and 0-3.
AMATEUR GOLF
PINEHURST — Alex Martin of Thomasville finished in a tie for third in the first significant Carolinas Golf Association tournament of the year when Wednesday’s storms shortened the Carolinas Young Amateur to 18 holes.
Martin, who went to high school at Uwharrie Ridge 6-12 in Trinity and was added to Appalachian State’s roster in December, shot 3-under-par 69 at Pinewild Country Club’s Magnolia course on Tuesday. He and Layne Lambert of Matthews finished three shots behind winner Symon Balbin of Pinehurst.
Sean Finan, a former Wesleyan Christian standout who now plays for Lenoir-Rhyne, tied for seventh at 1-over 73. Caden Bryner, a former Oak Grove standout, was among those who tied for 26th at 4-over.
Emma Niebauer, who played for High Point Central, tied for 22nd in the women’s division. She shot 10-over 82 and finished 13 shots behind winner Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.