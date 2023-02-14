GREENWOOD, S.C. – Lander’s Abbie Behe was named the Peach Belt Conference’s Softball Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Behe – a former multisport standout at High Point Central – helped the Bearcats go 3-0 in their second weekend tournament of the season. She hit .556 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs. She also had no errors in six chances at second base.

