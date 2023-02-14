GREENWOOD, S.C. – Lander’s Abbie Behe was named the Peach Belt Conference’s Softball Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Behe – a former multisport standout at High Point Central – helped the Bearcats go 3-0 in their second weekend tournament of the season. She hit .556 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs. She also had no errors in six chances at second base.
Behe, the reigning PBC Freshman of the Year, is currently seventh in the conference in hits and tied for ninth in RBIs. Lander, which is 5-3, will continue its season this weekend in the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational in Greenwood, South Carolina.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Second-seeded Thomasville defeated seventh-seeded East Davidson 96-56 on Monday at Thomasville in the first round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs (21-4) will face North Rowan in the semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lexington. The Golden Eagles moved to 3-23.
THOMASVILLE GIRLS, NORTH ROWAN
SPENCER – Second-seeded North Rowan rolled past seventh-seeded Thomasville 71-30 on Monday at North Rowan in the first round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs moved to 0-23.
TRINITY BOYS, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY – Third-seeded Trinity topped sixth-seeded Providence Grove 70-61 on Monday at Trinity in the first round of the PAC 1A/2A boys basketball tournament.
Dominic Payne scored 30 points to lead the Bulldogs (19-6). Dylan Hodges added 13 points, followed by Brandon Campbell with 12 points.
TRINITY GIRLS, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER – Third-seeded Southwestern Randolph edged sixth-seeded Trinity 47-46 on Monday at Southwestern Randolph in the first round of the PAC 1A/2A girls basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs dipped to 12-13.
WHEATMORE BOYS, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER – Seventh-seeded Wheatmore fell 58-38 against second-seeded Southwestern Randolph on Monday at Southwestern Randolph in the first round of the PAC 1A/2A boys basketball tournament.
The Warriors moved to 5-18.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Fourth-seeded Wheatmore lost 57-39 against fifth-seeded Uwharrie Charter on Monday at Wheatmore in the first round of the PAC 1A/2A girls basketball tournament.
Kynnedi Routh scored 17 points to lead the Warriors (9-14). Summer Bowman added seven points while Madeline Mullinnex had six points.
T.W. ANDREWS BOYS, McMICHAEL
HIGH POINT – Third-seeded T.W. Andrews won 74-63 against sixth-seeded McMichael on Monday at Andrews in the first round of the Mid-State 2A Conference basketball tournament.
The Red Raiders (16-8) will play second-seeded West Stokes in the semifinals tonight at 7:30 at Walkertown.
