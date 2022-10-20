CHAPEL HILL — Eight area volleyball teams were among those included in the NCHSAA playoff brackets announced Thursday. Play begins Saturday at the better-seeded teams.
Bishop McGuinness, champions of the Northwest Piedmont Conference, received the best seed at No. 3 in 1A West and will face No. 30 Thomas Jefferson Academy of Mooresboro.
Oak Grove, champions of the Mid-Piedmont Conference, is the No. 7 seed in 3A West and will host No. 26 Smoky Mountain. Ledford is the No. 20 seed and travels to No. 13 East Rowan while High Point Central is the No. 31 seed and goes to No.2 West Rowan.
In 2A West, Central Carolina Conference tournament champ East Davidson is the No. 15 seed and hosts No. 18 Providence Grove. Wheatmore received the No. 29 seed and travels to No. 4 East Surry while No. 32 Trinity goes to No. 1 McMichael.
In 4A West. No. 28 Southwest Guilford plays at No. 5 T.C. Robertson.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TONIGHT
• Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford
• Atkins at High Point Central
• High Point Christian at SouthLake, 7 p.m.
• Montgomery Central at Oak Grove
• Asheboro at Ledford
• Thomasville at East Davidson
• Trinity at Randleman
• Wheatmore at Eastern Randolph
• Dudley at Southern Guilford
• East Forsyth at Glenn
All games at 7:30 p.m. except where noted
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson defeated West Davidson 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 in the championship game of the Central Carolina Conference 1A/2A tournament Wednesday at East.
The Golden Eagles are 20-4 heading into the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs on Saturday.
Lyndsay Reid helped lead East against the Green Dragons with 20 kills, 30 digs, and three aces. Other standouts for the Golden Eagles were Emma Anderson (nine digs), Kara Mahan (14 assists and 11 digs) and Kela Rich (12 digs).
BISHOP, CORNERSTONE
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept Cornerstone 25-23, 25-10, 25-22 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball championship game Wednesday.
Leaders for Bishop included Chrisbel Alcantara (12 kills, three aces, six digs); Olivia Moreau (five kills, five assists, six digs); Karstin Workman (six kills, four blocks) and Jeanna Hauk (22 assists) and Emma Briody (four digs, topping 1,000 for her career).
Bishop is 20-5 heading into the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs on Saturday.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH – Rockingham County defeated visiting High Point Central 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 in the Mid-State 3A volleyball championship game Wednesday. The Bison are 15-9 heading into the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Saturday.
SOCCER
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
WALLBURG — Ledford built a big lead early and downed Oak Grove 6-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A boys soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
The Panthers, who led 4-0 at the half, improved to 13-5-2 and 7-1 in the conference and clinched at least second in the conference by holding a three-game lead over Montgomery Central with two matches left. Ledford trails Asheboro by a game and plays at the Blue Comets on Monday.
Oak Grove dips to 6-12-2 and 3-5 in the league.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY — Collin Burgess scored two goals and Anakin Lester and Riley Queen added one each as Wheatmore defeated Southwestern Randolph 4-1 in a Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference match on Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Kooper Grant and Lester each dished an assist for the Warriors while Nick Galloway made two saves.
Wheatmore improved to 15-0-4 and 8-0-2 in the conference.
T.W. ANDREWS, MCMICHAEL
MAYODAN — McMichael edged visiting T.W. Andrews 2-1 in a Mid-State 2A boys soccer match on Wednesday. Andrews drops to 1-10-1 and 1-8-1 in the conference.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn and Mount Tabor battled through two overtimes and tied 5-5 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference action on Wednesday at Mount Tabor.
Glenn trailed 3-0 at the half but scored four goals in the second period to force overtime. Neither team scored in the first overtime and added a goal each in the second.
Glenn is 6-9-4 overall and sixth in the CPC at 3-7-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
PAC 2A/1A CHAMPIONSHIPS
TRINITY — Jose Castillo of Trinity finished second in the Piedmont Athletic 2A/1A Conference boys championship meet Friday at Wheatmore.
He was clocked in 19:51, 47 seconds behind winner Robert Burton of Providence Grove and finished just ahead of Providence Grove runners who took third and fourth.
The Patriots took the team title, with its five counting finishers among the first seven across the finish line for 21 points. Uwharrie Charter was second, followed by Rrandleman, Trinity, Southwestern Randolph and Wheatmore.
Trajan Johnson of Trinity was 20th. Tyler Wall of Wheatmore was 23rd, Jonathan Heraldo of Wheatmore 25th and Riley Stevens of Wheatmore 32nd.
In the girls race, Olivia Hildreth and Kaitlyn Miller of Wheatmore finished eighth and ninth while MacKenzie Andrews of Trinity was 14th. Brianna Hill of Wheatmore was 17th, with Allison Hill of Wheatmore 21st, Isabella Beane of Trinity 23rd, Mattie Foshie of Wheatmore 25th and Hannah Grooms of Trinity 26th.
Providence Grove and Uwharrie Charter tied for first with 34 points. Wheatmore was third, Randleman fourth, Trinity fifth and Southwestern Randolph sixth.
Brecken Snotherly of Eastern Randolph was the individual winner by 2:05 but the Wildcats did not field enough runners for a team score.
HPU SPORTS
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Emily Mashinski scored two goals and Sam Gerhart one as High Point University defeated host Winthrop 3-0 1 in a Big South women’s soccer match on Wednesday.
The Panthers(5-8-3, 4-2-1 Big South) built a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes. With just 2:21 off the clock, Sam Gerhart scored on a header for the second consecutive match and Mashinski made it 2-0 with 5:21 gone. Mashinski tallied again in the 56th minute for a three-goal lead.
Emma Schlosser had two assists and Mathina Aguirre and Alex Deperno had one each.
Gerhart had half of the Panthers’ six shots on goal. Morgan Hairston had two saves as Winthrop fell to 4-7-2, 1-5-1.
High Point moved into a three-way tie for third place in the conference with a finish of four or better needed to qualify for the conference tournament. The Panthers play host to winless Presbyterian on Saturday at 7.
