TRIAD — Five area players were selected all-state while 21 were named all-region in the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association’s girls soccer awards.
Earning all-state were: Bishop McGuinness’ Emilia Pirkl in the public 1A, Wheatmore’s Ellie Garrison and Summer Bowman in the public 2A, Oak Grove’s Haley Long in the public 3A, and Ragsdale’s Kylie Switalski in the public 4A.
All-region recipients were: Bishop’s Anna Aufrance, Claire Clampett, Justine Grimsley, Ashley Hawley, Anna Krawczyk and Pirkl in the public 1A Region 10; East Davidson’s Abby Connolly, Trinity’s Kaylee McDonald, and Wheatmore’s Natalie Bowman, Summer Bowman and Garrison in the public 2A Region 8; High Point Central’s Ava Vaughan and Warner Vaughan, Ledford’s Julissa Alvarez, Morgan Harrison and Sarah Ledbetter, and Oak Grove’s Long in the public 3A Region 7; Ragsdale’s Aleesia Ambrosio and Switalski and Southwest Guilford’s Lindsay Swift and Kaitlyn Wycoff in the public 4A Region 7 West.
HITOMS FALL AT WILSON
WILSON — The HiToms lost 6-2 against the Wilson Tobs in Coastal Plain League baseball Sunday night at Wilson’s Fleming Stadium.
Eli Weisner and AJ Rausch each had two hits, including a double, for High Point-Thomasville (6-7). Jose Vargas added an RBI as the HiToms evened the game 1-1 in the second but fell behind 4-1 through five innings.
High Point-Thomasville starter Matthew Little took the loss in three innings, striking out three, while Alex Hart struck out four in six innings in earning the win for the Tobs (9-4). Matt Schark had two hits and two RBIs to lead Wilson.
The loss comes on the heels of a 4-3 loss at Martinsville on Saturday and a 15-4 loss against Forest City on Friday at Finch Field. Weisner had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to highlight Saturday’s game, while Justin Johnson had two hits, including a home run, to key Friday’s game.
The HiToms play again tonight at home against Martinsville, Thursday at home against Fuquay-Varina in a non-CPL game, and Friday at home in a doubleheader against Forest City.
POST 87 BEATS DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — The Post 87 HiToms won 11-8 against Davidson County Post 8 in American Legion baseball Saturday at Finch Field.
Joe Specht went 3 for 3 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead High Point (7-2). Ryne Rodrigues added two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Tanner Royals struck out nine in five innings to earn the pitching win.
Post 87 travels to Eastern Randolph tonight before hosting Sandy Ridge on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
