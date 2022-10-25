TRIAD – Five area qualifiers will compete this weekend in the NCHSAA girls tennis individual championships.
Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan will play singles while Izzy Ross/Nina Holton will play doubles in the 1A. Trinity’s Autumn Gentry will play in 2A singles, Ledford’s Kayleigh Batchek/Abby Dunbar will play in 3A doubles, and Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb will play in 4A singles.
Jernigan will open against Voyager’s Karli McKenna, and Ross/Holton will take on Chatham Charter’s Elphie Spillman/Rebecca Brookshire. Gentry will face Holmes’ Ellie Spear to start, while Batchek/Dunbar will open against Croatan’s Arianna Cope/Grace Blair. Serb will take on Leesville Road’s Sara Hauge.
The 1A championship will be at Cary Tennis Park, while the 2A will be at Tin Park in Holly Springs, the 3A at Burlington Tennis Center, and the 4A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh. The 1A brackets will be three rounds, while 2A, 3A and 4A will be four rounds.
Play is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday and conclude Saturday.
HIGH POINT – Andrews defeated Reidsville 2-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Red Raiders improved to 2-10-1 overall and 2-8-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson beat West Davidson 5-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles moved to 17-3-1 overall and 12-0 in the conference.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn tied host East Forsyth 2-2 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Monday.
The Bobcats improved to 6-9-5 overall and 3-7-3 in the conference.
ASHEBORO – Ledford matched host Asheboro 0-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday.
The Panthers moved to 13-5-3 overall and 7-1-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove beat Montgomery Central 2-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
Aiden Daugherty had two goals while Aron Disher had two assists for the Grizzlies (7-12-2 overall, 4-5 conference). Noah Van Newkirk, who made five saves, and Cooper Barnett played in goal.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore topped Uwharrie Charter 5-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Monday at Uwharrie Charter.
Riley Queen had a goal and two assists for the Warriors (16-0-4 overall, 9-0-2 conference). Luke Beasley, Hayden Hemming, Henry Santos and Cooper Phillips each had a goal, while Ryan Baynard had an assist. Nick Galloway made one save in goal.
