TRIAD – Five area qualifiers will compete this weekend in the NCHSAA girls tennis individual championships.

Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan will play singles while Izzy Ross/Nina Holton will play doubles in the 1A. Trinity’s Autumn Gentry will play in 2A singles, Ledford’s Kayleigh Batchek/Abby Dunbar will play in 3A doubles, and Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb will play in 4A singles.

Trending Videos