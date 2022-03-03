HIGH POINT – Six area basketball players have been named to the NCISAA all-state teams.
On the boys side, Darius Kane and Isaiah Sanders were selected from High Point Christian, which reached the 3A championship game.
On the girls side, Nadiya Hairston and Kennedy Powell were named from High Point Christian, which reached the 3A championship game, as well as Lilly McRae and Lily Pereira from Wesleyan Christian, which made the 4A semifinals.
BASEBALL
HP CENTRAL, RJ REYNOLDS
HIGH POINT – High Point Central won a thriller 6-5 win against RJ Reynolds in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Central.
Alex Cook went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI, while DJ Shaw was 1 for 1 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Bison (1-0). Sha’Qwann Manning drove in Isaiah Dean on a bases-loaded walk for the winning run.
Savion Harris got the win on the mound in two innings of relief, allowing three runs while striking out two. Alex Cook struck out 10 while allowing two runs in five innings.
TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN – TW Andrews lost a doubleheader against McMichael, 10-0 and 12-0, in Mid-State 2A Conference baseball Wednesday at McMichael.
The Red Raiders moved to 0-2 to start the season.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, S. DAVIDSON
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness rolled past South Davidson 10-0 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Bishop.
Joe Criscuolo pitched five no-hit innings while striking out seven for the Villains (1-0). Ryan Porter highlighted the offense with a double as Bishop scored four in the third and five in the fifth.
E. DAVIDSON, TRINITY
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson edged Trinity 9-8 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at East.
Logan Irwin went 3 for 3 with five RBIs for the Golden Eagles (1-0), who scored the final seven runs of the game – including one in the bottom of the seventh. Badin Gusa had a hit and three runs, while Tyler Welch had a hit and two runs.
Gusa also got the win on the mound.
Landon Mowery went 3 for 4 with three runs for the Bulldogs (1-0), who scored the first seven runs of the game. Cade Hill also went 3 for 4.
S. GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO – Cornerstone Charter defeated Southern Guilford 14-8 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southern.
The Storm dipped to 0-2.
SOCCER
RAGSDALE, WILLIAMS
CLEMMONS – Ragsdale topped Williams 3-1 on Wednesday at Bryan Park in the semifinals of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament.
The Tigers (2-0), who led 2-1 at halftime, will face Grimsley in the tournament championship tonight at Truist Sports Park in Clemmons.
SW GUILFORD, REAGAN
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Reagan 3-1 on Wednesday at Bryan Park in the consolation bracket of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament.
Kaitlyn Wycoff scored three goals for the Cowgirls (1-1), who led 1-0 at halftime. Kory Lloyd and Bella Tkatch each had an assist, while Laural Collins got the win in goal.
Southwest plays again this evening at Truist Sports Park in Clemmons.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST FORSYTH
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness lost 2-1 against East Forsyth on Wednesday at Bryan park in the consolation bracket of the Triad Cup girls soccer tournament.
Anna Aufrance scored for the Villains (0-2), who play again this evening at Truist Sports Park in Clemmons.
BOYS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford rolled past Western Guilford 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Western.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Davis Abernethy, Jack Perko and Grant Prevatt won in singles for the Cowboys (1-1 overall, 1-1 conference). Nguyen/Perry, Perko/Prevatt and Mason Drabik/Ryan Salerno won in doubles.
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – High Point Central defeated Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Northeast.
The Bison opened their season 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove lost 5-4 against North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Cole Overton and Ben Maxwell won in singles for the Grizzlies (1-1), while Cole Overton/Maxwell and Nate Overton/Charlie McDonell won in doubles.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past East Forsyth 22-10 in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at East Forsyth.
Frankie Cetrone had five goals and two assists to lead the Villains (2-0), who led 8-1 after one quarter and 14-4 at halftime. Matthew Centrone added three goals and three assists, while Andrew Gaylord and Miles Fuehler each had three goals, and Tanner Cave and Dominic Porreca each had two goals.
Michael D’Ambrosio made eight saves in goal.
In the girls match, East Forsyth won 18-4. The Villains dipped to 1-1.
GLENN, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Atkins defeated Glenn 14-2 in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Atkins.
The Bobcats moved to 0-1 to start their season.
In the girls match, Atkins won 12-7. The Ladycats dipped to 1-1.
BOYS GOLF
AT GREENSBORO CC - FARM COURSE
GREENSBORO – Greensboro Day topped Bishop McGuinness 193-153 in nonconference boys golf Wednesday at Greensboro Country Club’s Farm Course.
Sam Sherrill and William Grissom each shot a 47 to lead the Villains, followed by Riggs Handy with a 48 and Gannon Grunwald with a 51.
SOFTBALL
GLENN, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN – Glenn lost 7-1 against Walkertown in nonconference softball Wednesday at Walkertown.
Riley Joyce had two hits while Erika Clinard had one to lead the Ladycats (1-1), who scored once in the fourth to pull within 3-1.
Clinard struck out 12 in the circle while allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk.
OAK GROVE, NW GUILFORD
MIDWAY – Northwest Guilford slipped past Oak Grove 1-0 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Carly White had two hits while Lexi Weisner, Alissa Russ and Chloe Watkins each had one for the Grizzlies (0-2).
RAGSDALE, DUDLEY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale downed Dudley 19-1 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 2-0.
TRINITY, RJ REYNOLDS
TRINITY – RJ Reynolds defeated Trinity 28-13 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs moved to 0-2.
