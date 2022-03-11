TRIAD — Over a dozen area basketball players were selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams, the association announced Thursday.
BOYS
• District 7 — first team: Bishop McGuinness’ Dawson McAlhany; second team: Glenn’s Zion Dixon, High Point Central’s Tre Hill and Ragsdale’s Jah Saigo
• District 8 — first team: Ledford’s Alex Reece; second team: Trinity’s Dominic Payne and Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey
GIRLS
• District 7 — first team: Southwest Guilford’s Jocelyn Foust; second team: TW Andrews’ Alex Belton; third team: Ragsdale’s Victoria Boddie
• District 8 — first team: Oak Grove’s Zaire Jones; second team: Oak Grove’s Haley Long and Trinity’s Autumn Gentry
LACROSSE HP CENTRAL GIRLS, GLENN
HIGH POINT — High Point Central edged Glenn 6-5 in nonconference girls lacrosse Thursday at AJ Simeon Stadium. Adele Katefield scored the winning goal after Munira Babar netted the tying goal for the Bison (1-2). Yvette Martinez scored four goals and had multiple draw wins for Central, which also got strong defense from Sara Brito and Joel Martin-Howel.
SW GUILFORD GIRLS, ATKINS
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford raced past Atkins 15-6 in nonconference girls lacrosse Thursday at Southwest. Cadence Rainey and D’Kayla Thomasson split time in goal for the Cowgirls (2-3).
SW GUILFORD BOYS, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford topped Western Guilford 15-3 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Thursday at Western. The Cowboys improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS, CHRIST THE KING
KERNERSVILLE — Christ the King defeated Bishop McGuinness in nonconference boys lacrosse Thursday at Bishop. The Villains, who trailed 17-4 at halftime, dipped to 4-1.
BASEBALL GAMES POSTPONED
THOMASVILLE — Three high school games scheduled for today at Finch Field were postponed Friday because of a forecast for cold, rainy weather. A new date for the HPT HiToms Varsity Classic is to be announced Wednesday.
BISHOP, ALLEGHANY
KERNERSVILLE — Tommy Mattox and Luke Zakrzewski combined on a one-hitter as Bishop McGuinness defeated Alleghany 9-0 in nonconference play Thursday at Bishop. Mattox tossed the first five innings and struck out 10 as he improved to 2-0 and the Villains improved to 4-0.
Bishop did its scoring in two innings — plating five runs in the first and four in the fourth.
Ryan Porter and Tyler Pesavento both went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for the Villains. Xander Loncar was 1-3 with two RBIs.
GLENN, CEDAR RIDGE
HIGH POINT — Cedar Ridge defeated Glenn 11-2 in a nonconference game played at Truist Point on Thursday. Chris Shoemaker went 1 for 2 and had the only RBI for the Bobcats (2-2). Jacob Fleming, Gesean Hardy and Hunter Kelly also had a hit each for Glenn.
SOFTBALL SW GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford scored six runs in the sixth and defeated visiting Eastern Guilford 10-3 in a nonconference game at Southwest on Thursday. The Cowgirls, who led 4-1 before the big inning, improved to 1-3.
TENNIS BISHOP, E.WILKES
RONDA — Bishop McGuinness swept the doubles matches and defeated host East Wilkes 7-2 in a nonconference match Thursday. The Villains winning doubles teams were Joshua Hanflink and Timothy Hackman, Connor Whalen and Evan Sturgill, and Hayden Connor and Chase Wiedwald. Bishop singles winners included Hankflink, Hackman, Karsten Palmer and Connor.
NW GUILFORD, SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Northwest Guilford defeated Southwest Guilford 7-2 in a Metro 4A match Thursday at Southwest. Winners for the Cowboys were Grant Prevatt in singles and Trung Nguyen/Parker Perry in doubles. Southwest slipped to 2-2, 1-2 Metro while Northwest improved to 3-0 overall and in the league.
S. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
DENTON — South Davidson defeated Thomasville 7-2 in a Central Carolina 1A/2A match Thursday at South.
GOLF AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK
HIGH POINT — Forsyth Country Day defeated Westchester Country Day 171-186 in boys golf Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course. Jaxson Morgan shot a 1-over 37 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Jacob Johnson with a 44, George Marsh with a 51 and Jackson Hedrick with a 54. Forsyth’s Kyle Haas shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors.
AT BLAIR PARK
HIGH POINT — Oak Grove posted a 160 team score and won a tri-match with R.J. Reynolds and host High Point Central at Blair Park on Friday. The Demons finished second at 161 and the Bison third at 167. Davis DeLille and Cayden Bryner tied for medalist honors at 1-under-par 35. Other counting scorers for the Grizzlies were Trey Benson (39), Cooper Barnett (42) and William McKenzie (44). Other counting scorers for the Bison were Ian White (42), Riley Johnson (44) and Hunter Busick (46).
AT PINE KNOLLS
KERNERSVILLE — Calvary Day finished with a 172 team score and edged Bishop McGuinness by two strokes in a dual match Thursday at Pine Knolls. Rhodes Barker of Calvary shot 35 for low score. William Grissom carded 39 to lead the Villains. Other counting scorers for Bishop were Riggs Handy (42), Gannon Grunwald (46) and Sam Sherrill (47).
AT PINE LAKE CC
MINT HILL — High Point Christian defeated Hickory Grove 161-201 during Thursday’s match against Hickory Grove at Pine Lake Country Club. Ryan Tuttle shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Cougars, followed by Cam Malboeuf with a 39, Carter Medlin and Jared Waterer each with a 42.
GIRLS SOCCER GLENN, S. STOKES
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn lost 7-0 against South Stokes in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Glenn. The Ladycats, who trailed 4-0 at halftime, dipped to 0-2.
OAK GROVE, MT. TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove lost 9-0 against Mount Tabor in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies moved to 1-1.
