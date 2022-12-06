HIGH POINT — Nine area student-athletes earned All-State honors during the NCISAA’s fall season. Local winners included High Point Christian offensive lineman PJ Knickrehm and defensive lineman Mack Johnson in Division II (football), Westchester Country Day’s Ali Schwartz and Cruz Hesling in the 2A (cross-country), Westchester Country Day’s Bo Brigman and Ben Van Dessel in the 2A, High Point Christian’s Brady Hepner in the 3A and Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Andersen and Patrick Hissim in the 4A (boys soccer)
WILMINGTON — The Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, featuring the top girls and boys high school basketball players in North Carolina against the top players from South Carolina, will take place March 25 at Hoggard High in Wilmington. Rosters will be set later in the school year.
This weekend’s NCHSAA football championships include Grimsley (15-0) facing New Bern (15-0) in the 4A final at 7 p.m. Friday in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill; Reidsville (14-1) vs. East Duplin (14-1) in the 2A championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kenan Stadium; Mount Airy (14-1) vs. Taboro (14-1) in the 1A final at 3 p.m. Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh; and East Lincoln (15-0) vs. Northern Nash (15-0) in the 3A championship at 7 p.m. Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Tickets are available through the GoFan app (a direct link is available on the NCHSAA’s website), and games will be streamed through the NFHS Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.