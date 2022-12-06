HIGH POINT — Nine area student-athletes earned All-State honors during the NCISAA’s fall season. Local winners included High Point Christian offensive lineman PJ Knickrehm and defensive lineman Mack Johnson in Division II (football), Westchester Country Day’s Ali Schwartz and Cruz Hesling in the 2A (cross-country), Westchester Country Day’s Bo Brigman and Ben Van Dessel in the 2A, High Point Christian’s Brady Hepner in the 3A and Wesleyan Christian’s Zack Andersen and Patrick Hissim in the 4A (boys soccer)

CAROLINAS CLASSIC SET

Trending Videos