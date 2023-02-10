HIGH POINT — A meeting of Appalachian State and North Carolina A&T on Friday, Feb. 24, will serve as the opener for a series of college baseball games hosted by the Rockers this spring at Truist Point.
First pitch will be at 5 p.m. and tickets are available at the Rockers box office or online at highpointrockers.com. All seating is general admission with tickets priced at $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.
WIEL MAKES WBC ROSTER
HIGH POINT — Zander Wiel, who set the High Point Rockers record with 32 homers and 98 RBI last year, has been named to the Netherlands team for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Wiel also recorded 11 stolen bases last year with the Rockers and notched a trio of triples. For his many contributions, the Vanderbilt product was named a 2022 Postseason Atlantic League All-Star.
Wiel is not the only former Rocker on a WBC roster. Pitcher Akeel Morris, who pitched in 22 games as a reliever for the Rockers in 2019, made the Great Britain team.
BASKETBALL ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN — Andrews defeated Walkertown 78-51 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Walkertown. The Red Raiders improved to 15-8 overall and 8-4 in the conference, finishing in third place. In the girls game, Andrews won 54-48 in overtime to complete a perfect run through the conference. The Lady Raiders, coming off a 46-32 loss against powerhouse Winston-Salem Christian at home on Wednesday, improved to 18-4 and 12-0.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN BOYS, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — Wesleyan Christian edged Calvary Day in overtime, 72-69, in boys basketball Thursday at Calvary. Stephen McLamb scored 20 points to lead the Trojans (9-17). Donovan Stricklin added 14 points and seven rebounds, followed by Jasean Williams with 11 points and Jordan Dancy with 10 points.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO — Wheatmore topped Uwharrie Charter 42-39 in PAC 1A/2A girls basketball Thursday at Uwharrie Charter. Kynnedi Routh scored 21 points to lead the Warriors (9-13 overall, 5-7 conference), who finished fourth in the seven-team conference. Bri Hill added 12 points. In the boys game, Wheatmore lost 76-42 to move to 5-17 and 0-12.
SWIMMING 1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
CARY — Bishop McGuinness’ girls finished in the top 10 as a team to highlight Thursday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Lincoln Charter won the girls title with 250 points, ahead of second-place Elkin with 209. Community School of Davidson captured the boys championship with 272 points, outpacing Raleigh Charter with 235.
Bishop was ninth in the girls standings with 81 points while Wheatmore was 46th with three. Bishop was 34th in the boys standings with eight points.
Bishop’s Amelia Wolff twice placed in the top five — taking third in the girls 100 backstroke in 1:00.58 and fourth in the girls 50 freestyle in 25.31.
