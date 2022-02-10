WINSTON-SALEM — T.W. Andrews defeated North Forsyth 72-63 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at North Forsyth.
The Red Raiders, who outscored the Vikings 25-15 in the fourth quarter to break free, improved to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in the conference — staying in a three-way tie for second just a half-game behind first-place Walkertown.
In the girls game, Andrews rolled to a 54-7 victory to improve to 15-3 and 10-0 — two games ahead of West Stokes with two games to go.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 65-55 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Northern Guilford.
The Cowboys, who trailed 33-21 at halftime, dipped to 8-12 overall and 4-9 in the conference.
In the girls game, Northern fended off Southwest 50-41. The second-place Cowgirls, who trailed 25-23, moved to 16-3 and 10-3.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, SURRY CENTRAL
DOBSON — Bishop McGuinness edged Surry Central 78-74 in nonconference boys basketball on Wednesday at Surry Central.
Dawson McAlhany scored 29 points to lead the Villains (16-7), who trailed 38-37 at halftime.
John Campbell added 21 points, followed by Riggs Handy with 11 points.
COLLEGE SPORTSMcKIVER EARNS BIG TEN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s Jenoah McKiver was named the Big Ten men’s track athlete of the week, the conference announced Wednesday.
McKiver, a former Andrews standout, ran the eighth-fastest 600-meter time in NCAA history (1:15.36) at the Meyo Invite on Feb. 5. That time leads the Big Ten and improved McKiver’s own school record at Iowa. He also anchored Iowa’s conference-leading and meet-winning 4×400-meter relay (3:05.63).
The relay team currently leads the Big Ten and ranks eighth nationally. McKiver — who earned the honor for the second week in a row and third time in his career — continues to lead the Big Ten in three events, additionally leading the league in the 400 meters (45.78), which is No. 2 in the NCAA.
TURNER NAMED SAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Queens University of Charlotte’s Jay’Den Turner has been selected the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced earlier this week.
Turner, a former Southwest Guilford standout, averaged 11.3 points on 52% shooting, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game during a 3-0 week that helped the Royals improve to 20-3 overall and 16-3 in the conference.
He had 13 points and 14 rebounds, plus three assists, three steals and a block, against UVA Wise.
He then had 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block against Catawba and seven points, six rebounds and a steal against Carson-Newman.
Turner is the third Queens player to earn the award this season — joining Jamari Smith and former Wheatmore standout Gavin Rains.
