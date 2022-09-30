GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford beat Northern Guilford 48-14 in Metro 4A Conference football Thursday at Northern Guilford.
The Cowboys, who improved to 21-7 at halftime, improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
ANDREWS, N. FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM — Andrews defeated North Forsyth 32-28 in Mid-State 2A Conference football Thursday at North Forsyth.
The Red Raiders, who trailed 21-19 at halftime, improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford outlasted Central Davidson 40-32 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football Thursday at Ledford.
Nathan Carr ran 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Alex Sanford ran 17 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers (6-0 overall, 1-0 conference), who led 21-12 at halftime.
Carr also completed 8 of 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown, while Cameron Walker had two catches for 69 yards and one touchdown and Canon Roberts had four catches for 39 yards.
Walker also led the defense with 16 tackles (10 solo), while Brian Sanchez Ortiz and Cohen Batchek each had 10 tackles. Carr and Batcheck each had an interception.
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE — High Point Central fell 14-0 against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference football Thursday at Northeast Guilford.
The Bison dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 32-7 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference football Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers, who were tied 7-7 at halftime, dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville topped West Davidson 32-10 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Thursday at West Davidson.
The Bulldogs, who led 26-3 at halftime, improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity lost 31-0 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A football Thursday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs dipped to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Wheatmore fell 49-0 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A football Thursday at Randleman.
Jonathan Kelly ran six times for 41 yards to lead the Warriors (1-5 overall, 0-1 conference). Sa’Corey Maryland added a 25-yard catch.
BOYS SOCCER HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 2-1 against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison dipped to 6-8-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford fell 2-0 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Northern.
The Cowboys moved to 9-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
BISHOP, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness edged host NC Leadership Academy 2-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Thursday.
Ethan Connor and Mahol Chom each scored for the Villains (8-4-3 overall, 3-0 conference), who led 1-0 at halftime. Diego Linares and Evan Sturgill each had an assist, and West Graham made three saves in goal.
Zach Donath scored for the Falcons (10-3-1, 1-1).
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale shut out Southeast Guilford 3-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 9-5 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls dipped to 7-10 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Ledford swept Central Davidson 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Central Davidson.
Khyra Barber had 12 kills for the Panthers (9-5 overall, 5-1 conference). Lacie Williams added eight kills while Alex Graham had six kills. Kensie Price had 28 assists, four kills, nine digs and two aces. Lily Peele had six aces, Lacie Williams had three blocks, and Jayda Stone had 30 digs.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY — Oak Grove swept Asheboro 25-11, 25-23, 25-20 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Oak Grove.
Georgia Barnett had nine kills and seven blocks for the Grizzlies (9-7 overall, 6-0 conference). Emma Sechrist and Ciara Major each had seven kills. Tatum Tesh had 29 assists and 13 service points, while Olivia Dixon had 15 assists.
In the JV match, Oak Grove cruised 25-7, 25-19 to improve to 14-2 and 5-1. Morgan Williams and Riley Rausch each had six kills and six assists. Chloe Smith had 15 digs, while Kalin Favreau and Sydnee High each had two blocks.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY — Trinity lost 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 against powerhouse Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Sarabeth Johnson had 21 kills and 14 digs for the Bulldogs (10-8 overall, 2-7 conference). Karrington Batten added 19 kills and five blocks, while Madison Burgiss had 31 assists, 18 digs and three aces. Phoebe McCall also had 18 digs.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Wheatmore held off Eastern Randolph 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 25-13 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Eastern Randolph.
Taylor Richardson had 19 kills, five assists, two blocks, four digs and an ace for the Warriors (7-10 overall, 3-6 conference).
In the JV match, Wheatmore lost 25-21, 11-25, 15-4. Maddie Glover had six aces and one kill while Gracie Heiney had nine assists.
