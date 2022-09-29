REIDSVILLE — Andrews topped Reidsville 3-2 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Reidsville.
Haben Abreha, Bienfait Maombi and Jose Gomez each scored for the Red Raiders (1-5-1 overall, 1-3-1 conference). David Santamaria added an assist, and Kaw Poe made six saves in goal.
WELCOME — Oak Grove defeated rival North Davidson 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at North.
Aiden Daughterty scored off an assist by Aron Disher for the Grizzlies (4-8-2 overall, 1-1 conference). Noah Van Newkirk earned the shutout in goal.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY — Wheatmore beat Uwharrie Charter 3-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors, ranked No. 59 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCHSAA 2A West teams by MaxPreps, improved to 10-0-3 overall and 4-0-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO — East Davidson rolled past West Davidson 6-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at West Davidson.
The Golden Eagles improved to 11-3-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
MOCKSVILLE — Glenn defeated Davie County 5-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Davie.
Jose Benitez, Cristian Mendoza, Yasver Carranza-Cisneros, Ronaldo Bedolla and Emanuel Mejia each had a goal for the Bobcats (6-5-3 overall, 3-3-1 conference). Jose Alarcon had two assists, while Yahir Santamaria and Alexander Sotelo each had one. Alexiz Memije had nine saves in goal.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford beat Montgomery Central 3-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Adrian Luna had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers (8-4-2 overall, 2-0 conference). Logan Thoma and Gabe Depontes each scored a goal. Cooper Reich made two saves in goal.
RANDLEMAN — Trinity topped Randleman 3-1 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Randleman.
The Bulldogs improved to 8-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the conference.
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford lost 6-3 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southwest.
No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-1, 6-2) and No. 6 Jada Speight (6-3, 6-2) won in singles for the Cowgirls (10-8 overall, 7-5 conference). No. 1 Serb/Anna McGinnis (8-4) won in doubles.
WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past rival Oak Grove 8-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ledford.
No. 1 Kayleigh Batchek (6-1, 6-2), No. 2 Abby Dunbar (6-0, 6-3), No. 3 Brea White (6-1, 6-2), No. 4 Sallie Hagee (6-3, 6-2), No. 5 Lauren Seamon (6-2, 6-2) and No. 6 Nora Hill (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Panthers. No. 1 Batchek/Dunbar (8-0) and No. 2 Hagee/White (8-6) won in doubles.
No. 3 Ava Cribb/Abigail Cruz (9-7) won in doubles for the Grizzlies.
Ledford improved to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference, while Oak Grove moved to 2-10 and 1-7.
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale fell 8-1 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Northwest.
No. 1 Ella Perez (6-4, 6-2) won in singles for the Tigers.
TRINITY — Wheatmore defeated Southwestern Randolph 6-3 in PAC 1A/2A girls tennis Wednesday at Wheatmore.
No. 2 Elayna Brown (10-5), No. 4 Carmen Turgeon (10-1), No. 5 Rian Perry (10-5) and No. 6 Peyton Wilson (10-6) won in singles for the Warriors. No. 2 Mikalah Walls/Turgeon (8-1) and No. 3 Perry/Wilson (8-5) won in doubles.
Wheatmore improved to 10-6 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
