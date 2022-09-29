REIDSVILLE — Andrews topped Reidsville 3-2 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Reidsville.

Haben Abreha, Bienfait Maombi and Jose Gomez each scored for the Red Raiders (1-5-1 overall, 1-3-1 conference). David Santamaria added an assist, and Kaw Poe made six saves in goal.

