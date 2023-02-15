WALKERTOWN — Top-seeded Andrews beat fourth-seeded West Stokes 44-24 in the semifinals of the Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Walkertown.
Nijayah Townes scored 17 points to lead the Lady Raiders (19-4). Anasia Holmes and Heaven Briggs each added five points as nine players scored for Andrews.
The Lady Raiders will play in the championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Walkertown.
NORTHWEST 1A PIEDMONT BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS,
KERNERSVILLE — Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness raced past fourth-seeded Winston-Salem Prep 68-26 in the semifinals of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Bishop. Bishop will play in the girls championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Bishop.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS,
KERNERSVILLE — Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated fourth-seeded NC Leadership Academy 66-35 in the semifinals of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball tournament Tuesday at Bishop. Bishop will play in the boys championship Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bishop.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL GIRLS, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Eighth-seeded High Point Central lost 61-10 against top-seeded Smith on Tuesday at Smith in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Bison concluded their season at 0-25.
SWIMMING NCISAA DIVISION III
CARY — Westchester Country Day’s boys and girls teams both finished in the upper half of the team standings during Tuesday’s NCISAA Division III state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
The O’Neal School won the girls title with 245 points, while Caldwell won the boys championship with 282. Westchester was 12th in the girls with 61 and 12th in the boys with 71.
Finishing in the top 10 were: Ben Hunsberger (fifth — boys 100 freestyle, school record 50.70; sixth — boys 50 freestyle, 23.08), Elizabeth Foster (seventh — girls 100 butterfly, 1:13.55) and Davis Williams (ninth — boys 500 freestyle, 5:54.45; 10th — boys 100 backstroke, 1:12.63), as well as the girls 400 freestyle relay (seventh — 4:39.98) and boys 400 freestyle relay (10th — 4:05.52) relays.
NCISAA DIVISION II
CARY — High Point Christian’s boys and girls posted solid finishes in Tuesday’s NCISAA Division II state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Asheville School won both the girls title with 365 points and the boys championship with 330 points. HPCA was 12th in the girls standings with 62 points and 13th in the boys standings with 52 points.
Posting top-10 finishes were: Addie Spencer (eighth — girls 50 freestyle, 26.75; seventh — girls 100 backstroke, 1:05.02) and Taylor Collins (10th — girls 100 butterfly, 1:09.31), plus the girls 200 medley (sixth — 2:09.38) and boys 200 medley (seventh — 1:56.25) relays.
NCISAA DIVISION I
CARY — Wesleyan Christian’s boys finished in the top 10 to highlight Monday’s NCISAA Division I state championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Cary Academy won the girls with 345 points while Charlotte Latin won the boys with 393.5. Wesleyan was 11th in the girls standings with 98 points and ninth in the boys standings with 77 points.
Finishing in the top 10 were: AK Gill (fifth — girls individual medley, 2:08.04; fifth — girls 500 freestyle, 5:17.43) and Thad Austin (second — boys 100 butterfly, 48.95; second — boys 100 backstroke, 49.18), as well as the girls 200 medley (seventh — 1:59.55), boys 200 medley (ninth — 1:50.79), girls 200 freestyle (10th — 1:52.52), girls 400 freestyle (ninth — 4:04.00) and boys 400 freestyle (10th, 3:45.10) relays.
NCHSAA SELECTS EIGHT FOR HOF
CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA has selected eight new members for its hall of fame. The ceremony will be Saturday, Aug. 19, in Cary.
Inductees will include Rich Brenner — sports reporter for two decades at WGHP — as well as Spike Corbin from Wilmington, Boyce Deitz from Swain County, David Gentry from Murphy, Sandra Langley from SouthWest Edgecombe, Nolan Respess from Williamston, Jimmy Teague from Reidsville, and Mike Terrell from Farmville Central.
Brenner, originally from Philadelphia, spent 21 years in the Triad, serving the local community in High Point and the surrounding area. He won three Southeastern Regional Emmy awards and a host of other awards, including Virginia Sports Broadcaster of the Year for 1978. He was honored by NC Youth Soccer Association for outstanding soccer coverage in 1991 and inducted in the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Brenner, who retired in 2008, died in 2012.
