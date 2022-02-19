EDEN — TW Andrews completed a perfect run through conference play.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders defeated second-seeded West Stokes 52-25 in the Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball championship Friday at Morehead. Alex Belton scored 16 points to lead Andrews (19-3), followed by Zaria Scott with eight points, Jurnee Flowers with seven points and Sanai Johnson with six points. The Lady Raiders will next play in the state playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, NCLA
SUMMERFIELD — Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness cruised past the second-seeded North Carolina Leadership Academy 70-18 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball Friday at Bethany Community. Adelaide Jernigan scored 21 points, hitting 5 of 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Villains (20-6), who completed a perfect run through conference play. Kiersten Varner added 11 points, followed by Grace Harriman with nine points. Bishop, which led 30-9 after one quarter and 50-10 at halftime, will next play in the state playoffs.
RAGSDALE BOYS, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Second-seeded Ragsdale lost 80-78 against top-seeded Grimsley in the Metro 4A Conference boys basketball championship Friday at Northern Guilford. The Tigers, who led 39-36 at halftime, moved to 19-6 overall and will next play in the state playoffs.
SW GUILFORD GIRLS, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Top-seeded Northern Guilford defeated second-seeded Southwest Guilford 64-39 in the Metro 4A Conference girls basketball championship Friday at Northern Guilford.
The Cowgirls moved to 19-4 overall and will next play in the state playoffs.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, SALISBURY
LEXINGTON — Second-seeded Thomasville fell 83-68 against top-seeded Salisbury in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball championship Friday at Lexington. The Bulldogs, who trailed 43-35 at halftime, moved to 19-5 and will next play in the state playoffs.
NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Boys
• 1A West — No. 21 Murphy at No. 12 Bishop McGuinness; No. 29 Alleghany at No. 4 Thomasville
• 2A West — No. 21 Lexington at No. 12 Trinity; No. 19 TW Andrews at No. 14 Forbush
• 3A West — No. 24 Atkins at No. 9 Ledford; No. 19 Southern Guilford at No. 14 Kings Mountain
• 4A West — No. 17 Mooresville at No. 16 Glenn; No. 18 Mount Tabor at No. 15 Ragsdale
Girls
• 1A West — No. 28 Gray Stone Day at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness
• 2A West — No. 24 McMichael at No. 9 TW Andrews; No. 19 Monroe at No. 14 Wheatmore
• 3A West — No. 21 Ledford at No. 12 West Rowan; No. 22 Hibriten at No. 11 Oak Grove
• 4A West — No. 20 Asheville at No. 13 Southwest Guilford; No. 23 Ragsdale at No. 10 Alexander Central
