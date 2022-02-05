EDEN — T.W. Andrews cruised past Morehead 61-12 in Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball Friday at Morehead. The Lady Raiders improved to 14-3 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
In the boys game, Morehead edged Andrews 63-60. The Red Raiders, who trailed 30-22 at halftime, dipped to 12-6 and 5-4.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO — High Point Central fell 78-50 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Smith.
The Bison, who trailed 42-24 at halftime, dropped to 4-16 overall and 2-9 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford rolled past Grimsley 58-13 in Metro 4A Conference girls basketball Friday at Grimsley.
Jocelyn Foust scored 16 points to lead the Cowgirls (16-1 overall, 10-1 conference), followed by Sa’Mya McCullough with 14 points and Corynn Perkins with eight points.
In the boys game, Grimsley won 97-50. The Cowboys, who trailed 48-23 at halftime, dipped to 8-10 overall and 4-7 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian topped Calvary Day 81-63 in PTAC boys basketball Friday at Calvary.
The Cougars improved to 20-5 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day fell 65-45 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC boys basketball Friday at Westchester.
Jacob Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (5-9 overall, 1-5 conference), who trailed 36-19 at halftime. Griffin Powell added nine points while Josh Bayne had eight points.
In the girls game, Forsyth Country Day won 58-29. The Wildcats dropped to 7-8 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — South Davidson defeated East Davidson 68-59 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at East.
The Golden Eagles, who led 32-26 at halftime and 45-41 heading to the fourth, dropped to 0-19 overall and 0-9 in the conference.
In the girls game, South won 40-21. East moved to 0-17 and 0-7.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuuinness raced past Carver 69-37 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Friday at Bishop.
Dawson McAlhany scored 27 points to lead the Villains (14-7 overall, 9-2 conference), who led 17-3 after one quarter and 33-20 at halftime. John Campbell added 12 points while Riggs Handy had eight points.
In the girls game, Bishop cruised to a 59-10 victory. Adelaide Jernigan scored 15 points while Tate Chappell had 14 points to lead the Villains (17-4, 9-0), who led 30-0 at halftime.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER — Wheatmore lost 54-45 against Southwestern Randolph in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at Southwestern Randolph.
Jake Haynes scored 11 points to lead the Warriors (8-11 overall, 3-7 conference), who led 21-18 at halftime. Jagur Williams, Ethan Littlefield and Dylan Weil each added eight points. Kaleb Lockwood chipped in seven points and nine rebounds.
In the girls game, Southwestern Randolph won 39-32. Wheatmore dipped to 12-7 and 6-4.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale beat Northwest Guilford 70-64 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers, who were tied 34-34 at halftime, improved to 14-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale won 45-33 to improve to 10-8 and 5-6.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Central Davidson edged Ledford 57-52 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Saturday at Ledford.
The Panthers dipped to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ledford won 42-33. Aramy Grier and Devon DeLellis each scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (11-7, 5-2), who led 24-10 at halftime. Aaliyah Townes added six points.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY — Oak Grove topped Montgomery Central 73-39 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball Saturday at Oak Grove.
Zaire Jones had 32 points and eight steals to lead the Grizzlies (18-4 overall, 7-1 conference), who led 39-22 at halftime. Avery Ray added 14 points, while Trista Charles had 12 points and six steals. Tatum Tesh had nine assists.
JUNIOR VARSITY
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
WALLBURG — Oak Grove beat Ledford 59-11 in JV girls basketball Friday at Ledford.
Savannah Tiller scored 27 points to lead the Grizzlies, followed by Ashlyn Grubb with 19, Paige Hoard with nine and Clara Marion with four.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
IHM, ST. LEO’S
HIGH POINT — Immaculate Heart of Mary defeated St. Leo’s 53-39 in middle school boys basketball Saturday.
Arop Chom scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, who finished second in their conference and will next play in the conference tournament starting Friday at Bishop McGuinness.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian beat Calvary Day 39-29 in middle school girls basketball Friday at HPCA.
Sara Kate Carr scored 14 points to lead the Cougars, followed by Landyn Smith with nine points, Lauren Sexton with six and Blakely Bowman with four.
