TRIAD – Eleven games – highlighted by a classic High Point rivalry – are slated for the second week of high school football tonight.
T.W. Andrews will host crosstown rival High Point Central at A.J. Simeon Stadium. The Red Raiders won last year’s matchup 34-0 to extend their all-time series lead to 28-25. But the Bison have won seven of the last 10 meetings.
Also at home this week are Southwest Guilford, Bishop McGuinness, Glenn, Oak Grove, Ledford, Southern Guilford, Trinity and Wheatmore.
As of Thursday, a couple games have been moved to 8 p.m. due to the heat. So, please double-check kickoffs before heading to the game. Most schools post updates on their website, MaxPreps, BigTeams as well as social media.
Games scheduled for 7 p.m. are: High Point Central at Andrews, West Forsyth at Oak Grove, and Providence Grove at Southern Guilford.
Games scheduled for 7:30 are: R.J. Reynolds at Southwest Guilford; High Point Christian at Grace Christian-Raleigh; North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness; East Davidson at Wheatmore; West Davidson at Ledford; and Albemarle at Trinity.
Games scheduled for 8 are: Ragsdale at Glenn; Bartlett Yancey at Thomasville.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Western Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Western.
Anna McGinnis (5-7, 6-1, 10-6), Rachel Dee (6-2, 6-0), Caroline Church (6-3, 6-1), Caroline Christman (6-1, 6-0) and Bella Johnson (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Cowgirls. McGinnis/Christman (8-2), Dee/Church (8-2) and Evie Wesney/Elena Perko (8-0) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
VOLLEYBALL
T.W. ANDREWS, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Lexington swept T.W. Andrews 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Lexington. The Red Raiders dipped to 1-3 overall.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped rival High Point Central 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 2-1 while the Bison moved to 1-3.
GLENN, EASTERN GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Glenn defeated Eastern Guilford 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Eastern. The Ladycats improved to 1-4 overall.
LEDFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
WALLBURG – Ledford beat Uwharrie Charter 25-11, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Ledford.
Marlee Broos had 10 kills for the Panthers (2-3), who lost to the Eagles 3-0 last week. Savannah Stone followed with six kills, while Jayla Rozko had nine blocks. Sanna Simpson had 35 digs while Morgan Leonard had 25. Kensie Price had 24 assists.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford posted three top-three finishes and finished first in the girls team score to highlight Wednesday’s three-team meet at Southwest.
The Cowgirls posted 36 points in the girls race, ahead of N.C. Leadership Academy with 38 and McMichael with 50. NCLA had 25 points in the boys race, ahead of Southwest with 43 and McMichael with 66.
Faith Thomas won the girls race in 23:03.58. Also finishing in the top 10 were: Aubrey Smith-Walker (third – 25:35.42) and Allison Haynes (eighth – 29:57.77) for the girls; and Micah Burkett (second – 21:21.42), Benjamin Runner (eighth – 22:15.85), Walter Bulls (ninth – 22:18.67) and Thomas Stout (10th – 22:22.67).
BOYS SOCCER
GLENN, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN – Glenn raced past Walkertown 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Walkertown.
Carlos Benitez-Cruz and Jose Benitez-Parrish each scored two goals for the Bobcats (2-2). Arturo Noyola, Jordan Hernandez, David Romero, Ricardo Villatoro and Joshua Rizo each scored one goal.
Emmanuel Garcia had three assists, while Noyola, Yazver Carranza-Cisneros and Benitez-Cruz each had one assist. Dylan Vasquez, who made two saves, and Jose Reyes Alarcon split time in goal.
RAGSDALE, WILLIAMS
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale beat Williams 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Tyler Hill had a goal and two assists for the Tigers (3-1-1). Wrenn Gardner, Owen Justice and McCade Moody also had a goal each. Edan Lam and Hart Adams each had an assist. Jairo Ledezma got the win in goal.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated North Davidson 154-167 in nonconference girls golf Wednesday at Meadowlands.
Addison Sage shot a 43 to lead the Panthers, followed by Kaylen McDow with a 53 and Joclyn McClelland with a 58.
