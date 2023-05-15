MOUNT PLEASANT – T.W. Andrews won the boys team title during Friday’s 2A Midwest regional at Mount Pleasant.
The Red Raiders totaled 131 points – well ahead of second-place West Stanly with 60.5. Trinity was 13th with 19 points, while East Davidson tied for 17th with 12 and Wheatmore was 20th with nine.
Salisbury won the girls team total with 76.5, beating second-place Anson with 65. East Davidson was fourth with 55, Andrews was 10th with 28 and Wheatmore was 21st with eight.
Winning events for the Red Raiders, who totaled 16 top-three finishes overall, were: John Shearin (boys 110 hurdles, 14.76; boys 300 hurdles, 39.98), Correy McManus (10.51), Brenden Miller (boys 400, 49.53) and Ja’Neil Harris (boys 200, 21.65), as well as the boys 4x200 (1:27.48), boys 4x100 (42.36) and boys 4x400 (3:27.01) relays.
East Davidson won the girls 4x800 (10:32.93) and posted five additional top-three finishes – highlighted by second-place finishes by Fatima Cepeda (girls 800, 2:26.13; girls 3200, 13:04.56), Lyndsay Reid (girls shot put, 34-5) and the boys 4x800 (8:32.14).
Trinity’s Dylan Hodges (second – boys high jump, 6-4; fourth – boys long jump, 21-10.7) had a pair of top-five finishes. Wheatmore’s Peyton Wilson (fifth – girls 400, 1:00.74) and Zach Hazelwood (third – boys 3200, 10:06.57) also had top-five finishes.
1A MIDWEST
MOCKSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness posted a pair of top-10 team finishes to highlight Saturday’s 1A Midwest regional at Davie County.
Bishop’s girls were fourth with 49 points, while the boys were 10th with 30. Albemarle won the girls team score with 118 points, and Union Academy won the boys team total with 89. Thomasville’s boys were 15th with 15 points.
Isabella Ross won the girls high jump with a mark of 5-00.00, while Bishop won the girls 4x800 relay in 11:17.28. The Villains had nine additional top-five finishes.
Thomasville’s Dameyon Gathings (fifth – boys shot put, 44-05.00) and Taj Gabriel (third – boys discus, 131-10) were also in the top five.
3A MIDWEST
SALISBURY – Southern Guilford’s boys took second place and its girls were fifth in Saturday’s 3A Midwest regional at East Rowan.
Dudley won the boys team score with 68 points, followed by the Storm with 68. Ledford tied for eighth with 26, while Oak Grove tied for 19th with six and High Point Central was 21st with two.
Dudley also won the girls score with 136 points. Southern was fifth with 39, and Oak Grove was 19th with seven.
Winning events for Southern were: Janiya Brown (girls shot put, 34-5.75), Jayden Diggs (boys 400, 49.89) and the boys 4x200 (1:26.73).
Elizabeth Deen (second – girls long jump, 17-10.25; third – girls triple jump, 37-6; second girls 100 hurdles, 14.73) also had a strong day for the Storm, who had 12 top-three finishes overall.
Cameron Walker also won the boys 100 meter dash in 10.62 and the boys 200 in 22.18 for Ledford, which was also third in the boys 4x100 (43.03).
Oak Grove had five top-five finishes – led by Cora Hadley in fourth in the discus. Dakota Brown, sixth in the boys shot put, and Curt Ervin, sixth in the boys 100, led High Point Central.
4A MIDWEST
MOCKSVILLE – Southwest Guilford tallied five top-three finishes – including one win – to highlight Saturday’s 4A Midwest regional at Davie County.
The Cowboys finished fifth in the boys team score – totaling 46 points. Cuthbertson won both titles – finishing with 134 in the girls score and 88 in the boys score. Southwest was 12th in the girls score with 16 points, while Ragsdale was 17th with eighth. Glenn’s boys were 15th with 16 and Ragsdale was 27th with two.
The Cowboys won the boys 4x400 in 3:20.21, while Sady Moody was second in the girls discus at 133-07. Christian Parker was second in the boys 100 in 10.42 and in the boys 200 in 21.08. The boys 4x200 was also second in 1:27.39.
Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie was fourth in the boys shot put in 49-09.50 and Takhari McArthur was fifth in the boys long jump in 21-01.00, while Ragsdale’s Alaina Cole was second in the girls triple jump in 37-08.00.
BASEBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Bishop McGuinness, seeded No. 18, lost 10-4 against second-seeded Uwharrie Charter 10-4 on Friday at Uwharrie Charter in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West baseball playoffs. The Villains finished with an 11-11 record.
EAST DAVIDSON, SHELBY
THOMASVILLE – Seventh-seeded East Davidson topped 23rd-seeded Shelby 5-1 on Friday at East in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs. The Golden Eagles (20-4) will visit second-seeded Randleman tonight in the third round.
LEDFORD, TUSCOLA
WALLBURG – Top-seeded Ledford edged 17th-seeded Tuscola 2-1 on Friday at Ledford in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs. The Panthers (20-4) will host 24th-seeded North Iredell tonight in the third round.
Wilmer Martinez, who doubled, and Kelvyn Paulino Jr. each had a hit and an RBI for Ledford. Gabe Barker, who also had a hit, got the pitching win, striking out four in five innings. Kevin Villaman struck out three in two innings. Each allowed just one hit.
OAK GROVE, WEST ROWAN
MOUNT ULLA – Fourth-seeded Oak Grove toppled fourth-seeded West Rowan 13-5 on Friday at West Rowan in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoffs. The Grizzlies (16-9) will host 21st-seeded Foard in the third round tonight.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Third-seeded Westchester Country Day beat sixth-seeded Freedom Christian 4-1 on Saturday at Westchester in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2A baseball playoffs.
Josh Hammond went 2 for 3 with a double while Bryce Hooker had a home run and an RBI for the Wildcats. Carson Daniel added a hit and an RBI. Hooker also got the pitching win, striking out 11 in six innings. Hammond and Hooker combined to allow no hits.
Westchester (14-6) will visit second-seeded Grace Christian of Sanford in the semifinals tonight.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, JOHN PAUL II
HIGH POINT – Top-seeded High Point Christian won 10-0 in five innings against eighth-seeded John Paul II on Saturday at Oak View Baptist Church in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A baseball playoffs.
Mack Johnson went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Cougars. Jake Dunlap added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Trace Aufderhar and Owen Smith each had two hits and an RBI.
Dylan Story, Aufderhar and Hunter Kelley combined to not allow a hit on the mound.
HPCA (25-4) will host fifth-seeded Asheville Christian in the semifinals today.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARY ACADEMY
HIGH POINT – Top-seeded Wesleyan Christian beat eighth-seeded Cary Academy 4-1 on Saturday at Wesleyan’s baseball field in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 4A baseball playoffs.
Will Papciak and Sawyer Black each doubled and drove in a run for the Trojans (14-5). Hudson Lance also had a hit and an RBI. Sam Cozart won the pitching win, striking out 11 in four innings.
Wesleyan will host fifth-seeded Charlotte Christian tonight in the semifinals.
SOFTBALL
OAK GROVE, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
MIDWAY – Second-seeded Oak Grove defeated 15th-seeded Southern Guilford 7-4 on Friday at Oak Grove in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.
Carly White went 4 for 4 with an RBI while Alissa Russ doubled, homered and drove in three to lead the Grizzlies (22-3). Allie Johnston added a home run and two RBIs. Mary Peyton Hodge got the pitching win, striking out three in five innings.
Madison Goins, who tripled and Kenly Brown each had two hits and two RBIs for the Storm (17-6). Ashlyn Pegram took the pitching loss in two innings in the circle.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GASTON CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG – Top-seeded High Point Christian won 12-2 in six innings against eighth-seeded Gaston Christian on Friday at Wallburg Baptist Church in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 3A softball playoffs.
Hailey Allred went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for the Cougars (16-7). Lauren Sexton went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Mary Douglas Hayworth went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Laci Jarrell also drove in two runs.
Paisley Dixon got the pitching win, striking out nine while allowing just two hits and no walks in six innings.
HPCA will host fourth-seeded Concord Academy in the semifinals tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.