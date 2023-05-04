KING – T.W. Andrews posted a pair of top-two finishes – including winning the boys team championship – in Wednesday’s Mid-State 2A Conference track championships at West Stokes.
The Red Raiders totaled 216 points to top the seven-team boys standings, followed by West Stokes with 176. West Stokes won the girls standings with 179 points, while the Lady Raiders were second with 105.
Winning events for Andrews were: Sanai Johnson (girls long jump, 14-7; girls 100, 12.87), Cory Pate (boys long jump, 20-0.50), Zaman Timmons (boys triple jump, 40-2), Ja’Shawn Harris (boys high jump, 5-10), John Shearin (boys 110 hurdles, 15.62; boys 300 hurdles, 41.42) and Correy McManus (boys 100, 10.79; boys 200, 22.13), as well as the boys 4x200 (1:29.88), girls 4x100 (51.88), boys 4x100 (43.31) and boys 4x400 (3:33.16) relays.
METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford won the boys team title during Wednesday’s Metro 4A Conference track championships at Southeast Guilford.
The Cowboys posted a team score of 143, followed by Page with 117. Ragsdale was seventh with 37. Grimsley won the girls score with 148, followed by Southeast with 97. Southwest was fourth with 86 and Ragsdale was seventh with 47.
Christian Parker (boys 200, 21.52; boys 400, 49.32), Lishawn Speller (boys high jump, 6-0), Sady Moody (girls discus, 138-7), Jakari Squires (boys shot put, 44-9) and Irabona Christine (girls pole vault, 6-0), as well as the boys 4x100 (43.48), boys 4x200 (1:28.09) and boys 4x400 (3:26.77) relays, won events for Southwest.
MID-PIEDMONT CHAMPIONSHIPS
TROY – Athletes from Ledford and Oak Grove won nearly a dozen events to highlight Wednesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference track championships at Montgomery Central.
Winning events for Ledford were: Cameron Walker (boys 100, 10.56) and Brea White (girls triple jump, 31-6.50), as well as the boys 4x100 (43.43) and boys 4x800 (9:13.32) relays.
Winning events for Oak Grove were: Hunter Creech (boys 800, 2:05.61; boys 1600, 4:46.75), Aiden Edwards (boys 3200, 10:47.74), Emma Hadley (girls shot put, 30-4.50) and Cora Hadley (girls discus, 87-5), plus the boys 4x200 (1:32.91) and boys 4x400 (3:34.94) relays.
MID-STATE 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS
HIGH POINT – Southern Guilford won eight events while High Point Central had a handful of solid finishes to key Tuesday’s Mid-State 3A Conference track championships at Aderholdt Track.
Winning events for Southern were: Elizabeth Deen (girls long jump, 18-07.00; girls triple jump, 36-06.00), Janiya Brown (girls shot put, 36-01.00), Jayden Diggs (boys 400, 50.06), Nicholas Epps (boys 800, 2:05.08), Nick Blackston (boys 300 hurdles, 39.90) and Dustin Lowery (boys pole vault, 9-00.00), as well as the boys 4x200 relay (1:29.94).
Lindsey Shaw (third – girls 300 hurdles; seventh – girls 800) and Curt Ervin (fifth – boys 100; seventh – boys 200) each posted a pair of top-10 finishes for Central.
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, UWHARRIE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness swept past 12th-seeded Uwharrie Charter 9-0 on Wednesday at Fourth of July Park in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys tennis dual-team playoffs.
Joshua Hanflink (6-0, 6-0), Timothy Hackman (6-1, 6-0), Evan Sturgill (6-0, 6-0), Connor Whalen (6-2, 6-0), Chase Wiedwald (6-1, 6-0) and Tyler Sturgill (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Villains. Hackman/Evan Sturgill (8-0), Hanflink/Tyler Sturgill (8-0) and Whalen/Wiedwald (8-0) won in doubles.
Bishop (10-4) will visit fourth-seeded Piedmont Community Charter in the second round Tuesday.
TRINITY, WEST STOKES
TRINITY – Sixth-seeded Trinity fell 6-0 against 11th-seeded West Stokes on Wednesday at Trinity in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys tennis dual-team playoffs. The Bulldogs finished with a 9-2 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WILKES CENTRAL
WILKESBORO – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Wilkes Central 6-1 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Wilkes Central.
Laney Heafner and Anna Krawczyk each scored two goals for the Villains (14-3). Mikayla Ebel and Anna Aufrance each scored one goal. Justine Grimsley had two assists, while Claire Clampett had one assist. Emmy Valente made three saves in goal.
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Oak Grove edged rival Ledford 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Katherine Lockamy scored a goal off an assist by Haley Long for the Grizzlies. Carmen DiFoggio made one save in goal.
Oak Grove improved to 12-2-1 overall and 6-2 in the conference while the Panthers dipped to 8-10-1 and 3-5.
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson raced to a 12-0 win against Thomasville in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Golden Eagles improved to 13-2-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference – setting up a key matchup with undefeated West Davidson on Monday at Brown Middle.
WHEATMORE, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore cruised past Southwest Guilford 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Summer Bowman had four goals and an assist for the Warriors (16-0 overall, 9-0 conference). Ellie Garrison added three goals and two assists, while Izabella Ringley had a goal and an assist. Mikalah Walls also scored a goal. Lucy Lockwood made two saves in goal.
BASEBALL
SOUTHWEST, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Fourth-seeded Southwest Guilford fell 9-1 against top-seeded Northwest Guilford on Wednesday at Northwest in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Tanner Royals had two hits and Wyatt Stanley had a solo home run for the Cowboys (14-11). Connor Hartigan took the pitching loss, striking out three in 4 2/3 innings. Royals also struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Second-seeded Ragsdale lost 4-1 against third-seeded Southeast Guilford on Wednesday at Ragsdale in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Chase Miller had a pair of hits while Rylan Southern had an RBI for the Tigers (18-6). Henderson also doubled. Owen Robinson struck out four in five innings pitched while Souther struck out two in two innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Sixth-seeded Southern Guilford fell 11-4 against third-seeded Atkins on Wednesday at Atkins in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference baseball tournament. The Storm dipped to 11-12.
SOFTBALL
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WELCOME – Top-seeded Oak Grove rolled past fifth-seeded Montgomery Central 9-0 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball tournament at North Davidson. The Grizzlies improved to 19-3.
